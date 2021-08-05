At Cannes, people pointed out my short height: Masoom Minawala

Masoom Minawala is on a journey to put Indian fashion on the global map. The blogger, who walked the red carpet for the second time at the Cannes Film Festival, earlier this month, turned heads in a stunning white chiffon stitched saree. While her look garnered much appreciation, she had to face her fair share of trolling as well. “When I was at Cannes, some people pointed out my short height. While I do receive appreciation, I also get criticised about things that I didn’t even know were supposed to be controversial. From a simple word that I may have written in my caption to my physical attributes, everything seems to be on the radar,” she reveals.

So how does she counter it? The 27-year-old feels the key to facing such negativity is to become comfortable with your own self. “As a public figure, you receive some backlash daily. The only way to overcome all of it is to keep my composure and authenticity off-screen and on-screen,” she shares. Knowing she has a duty to make her nation and the fashion industry proud, comes with a certain amount of responsibility. To keep the pressure at bay, Minawala makes sure she stays well hydrated and confident in her skin. She continues, “I just feel grateful to be able to represent my country and its culture on such a massive global scale. At the same time, I feel responsible for living up to my industry’s expectations and empowering Indian fashion. It’s a celebration of my work and all the strength and persistence that goes towards it. The fact that I’m getting closer to my mission of taking Indian fashion to global avenues makes it all worth it.”

The fashionista reveals that while visiting Cannes felt surreal, she never even dreamt about it during her years of blogging. Recalling the experience, she shares, “When you are surrounded by all the biggest names in the industry and cameras, and also representing your country, it is natural to feel nervous, like I did. But I make sure I step out of my comfort zone from time to time to gain that confidence. It’s good to remain comfortable but getting experimental once in a while gives you courage.”

While Minawala wore several outfits at the French Riviera, she chose a saree at the red carpet as a homage to desi fashion. She says, “What better way to represent my country than with our iconic silhouette. I stuck to a traditional saree with a contemporary twist as created by Manish Malhotra’s magical sartorial abilities. It felt empowering to be able to stand on a global platform like that wearing a saree with pride.”

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter