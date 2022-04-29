At ease, now waiting for all to be punished: Shahdara rape victim
Three months after a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and publicly shamed in Shahdara’s Kasturba Nagar, the last remaining accused, who is also one of the prime accused, has been arrested, the police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram confirmed the arrest and said Mukesh alias Mungeri, a resident of Kasturba Nagar , was arrested on April 25, the day the police submitted the charge-sheet in the case. “Teams have been working to arrest him round the clock and, on April 25, we received information that he’ll be coming to the area (Kasturba Nagar) to meet a relative. Our team swung into action and apprehended him,” he said.
The news of his arrest was welcomed with a sigh of relief by the victim, who told HT that it was Mukesh that she feared the most. “Now, I am feeling better,” she said.
After Mukesh’s arrest, she said she went to meet her sister and father in Kasturba Nagar for the first time since the assault. “I did not meet any neighbours though. I visited my father and came straight back home with my husband,” she said.
A senior police officer said Mukesh is the paternal uncle of the teenager who died by suicide in November 2021. The family had blamed the 20-year-old woman for his death and it was allegedly to avenge him that on January 26, they allegedly abducted her, gang-raped her and paraded her on the streets with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.
Police later said the teenager was stalking her and continued to do so even after she got married.
“A total of 21 people have been arrested and apprehended in the case and Mukesh was the only one absconding. He had been evading arrest and kept changing his location within Haryana, living in temples and gurdwaras. He had also sought shelter at a relative’s house but they didn’t keep him because the police pressure was immense,” the officer said, asking not to named.
The victim, who resides with her husband and a 3-year-old son, said she was a bit apprehensive after her security cover was removed earlier this month. “I have been living in fear because he had not been arrested and my security cover was removed around April 10. There were rumours in the locality that he was going to harm me and that plans were being hatched from inside the jail to trouble me. I never step out because of fear and shame,” she said.
Victim’s 18-year-old sister had lost her job at a shop nearby because the accused family allegedly threatened her at her place of work. DCP Sathyasundaram said the sister is taking computer classes at the police station. “After completion of her course, we’ll see if she can be absorbed in at the police station; else we will find her a job nearby,” he said.
The victim herself, DCP said, has expressed a wish to complete her Class 12.. “We’ll support her financially and also with her tuitions if she needs it,” he added. The victim said while the security cover has been formally removed, “policemen visit her every now and then to check o her well being”.
“Now, I am only waiting for all of them to be punished,” she said.
.
-
State’s 1st ‘Child-friendly room’ started at Pune railway station
In a bid to give a helping hand to and counsel 'runaway' or missing children, a special 'child-friendly room/counselling room' has been started at the Pune railway station. This room was inaugurated on Friday by the Pune divisional railway manager Renu Sharma. The initiative was taken by the Central Railway along with the women and child development department, Pune, and Hope for the Children Foundation.
-
Trillion dollar economy: Uttar Pradesh govt extends deadline for bids again, addresses queries
The Uttar Pradesh government has yet again extended the deadline for the submission of e-bids for the Request for Proposal for the appointment of a consultant who would work out a roadmap to make the state a trillion-dollar economy in five years (2022-2027). The e-bids may now be submitted up to May 24. The technical bids will be opened on May 25. The revised documents will be uploaded soon.
-
Pune district reports 29 new Covid cases, one death
The district on Friday reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. One death was reported in Pune rural. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,409 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,519 cases and 3,627 deaths due to Covid.
-
Fuel price rise: Commuters paying additional surcharge on trips planned months ago
Increasing fuel and CNG prices have led to an increase in the rates of private cab service providers as most of the cars which used to operate at Rs12 per km are now operating at Rs15 per km. Commuters who had booked in advance for road travel have also been asked to pay an additional surcharge as fuel prices are on the rise.
-
Meet Mumbai’s new NCB zonal director Amit Ghawate
Mumbai: a 2008 batch Indian Revenue Service officer, Amit Ghawate was recently announced as successor to Sameer Wankhede, the controversial former zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau, whose term ended in December 2021. A resident of Pune, the 42-year-old was trained as an architect at the Bharatiya Kala Prasarini Sabha's college of architecture in Pune. He cleared the UPSC examination in 2008 and was selected to join the IRS.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics