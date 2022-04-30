Atishi highlights ‘Delhi model’ at UNGA meet
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi pushed the “Kejriwal model of governance” as an example for cities to grow “while ensuring equity, ecological sustainability and fiscal prudence” at a session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.
“In a city of over 20 million residents, we have shown that we can do both -- provide high quality public services while running a fiscally responsible government. We faced many challenges. Delhi had some of the highest electricity tariffs in the country. The financial health of power distribution companies was poor. Power cuts were frequent, the government water utility was facing losses, government schools and hospitals were failing, and families were shifting to private providers for the same,” said Atishi.
“However, in the last seven years, the Delhi government has turned all this around. We now have 24x7 electricity, some of the lowest electricity tariffs in the country. Four million households get zero electricity bill... More than 1,500 residential areas in the city of Delhi have got piped water supply for the first time,” she said. She also stressed on the performance of the government schools under the AAP government.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed Atishi’s speech and said the world is now looking up to Delhi for solutions in various areas of urban governance.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the Kejriwal model can help UN’s ‘New Urban Agenda’ to build sustainable cities.
Chandigarh airport traffic in-charge held for accepting ₹500 bribe
In the second such arrest within a week, the Mohali police on Friday arrested a traffic in-charge at the Chandigarh International Airport for accepting a bribe of ₹500. The accused, identified as assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, was nabbed following a complaint to the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Youth killed, two friends injured as car veers off bridge in Mohali
In a freak accident, a 21-year-old youth was killed and a resident of Kailon village in Mohali district's two friends, Dharampreet Singh suffered serious injuries after their speeding car veered off a bridge in a bid to avoid hitting stray cattle in Phase 8B on Airport Road post Thursday midnight. He was pursuing hotel management from Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran. His injured friends are Mandeep Singh, 21, of Jammu and Avneet Singh, 21, of Sirsa, Haryana.
24x7 water supply in Chandigarh: Originally left out, 13 villages to also be part of project
The 24x7 water supply project planned for Chandigarh will also cover the 13 villages that came under the municipal corporation's jurisdiction in December 2018, making the city the first in the country to offer round-the-clock water supply to all of its population. PIB on board, only FM nod left The Public Investment Board on Friday decided to recommend the 24x7 water supply project for approval of the Union finance minister.
Panjab University bans protests outside V-C office, Student Centre
In further crackdown on protests, the Panjab University authorities have announced a designated protest venue on the campus, banning any demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor's office and Student Centre. The new protest site has been earmarked at the ground besides the Police Post and Health Centre on the Sector 14 campus, according to an order by the PU registrar.
Khelo India University Games: PU fencer Sania bags gold
Panjab University fencer Sania grabbed top honours in the sabre individual event and clinched a gold medal during the second edition of the Khelo India University Games being held in Bengaluru. A student of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, Sania beat Jagmeet Kaur of Guru Nanak Dev University 15-10 in the sabre individual event. PU men's shooting team clinched gold in the '50m rifle 3 position' event beating Guru Nanak Dev University.
