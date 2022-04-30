Atishi highlights ‘Delhi model’ at UNGA meet

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi pushed the “Kejriwal model of governance” as an example for cities to grow “while ensuring equity, ecological sustainability and fiscal prudence” at a session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

“In a city of over 20 million residents, we have shown that we can do both -- provide high quality public services while running a fiscally responsible government. We faced many challenges. Delhi had some of the highest electricity tariffs in the country. The financial health of power distribution companies was poor. Power cuts were frequent, the government water utility was facing losses, government schools and hospitals were failing, and families were shifting to private providers for the same,” said Atishi.

“However, in the last seven years, the Delhi government has turned all this around. We now have 24x7 electricity, some of the lowest electricity tariffs in the country. Four million households get zero electricity bill... More than 1,500 residential areas in the city of Delhi have got piped water supply for the first time,” she said. She also stressed on the performance of the government schools under the AAP government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed Atishi’s speech and said the world is now looking up to Delhi for solutions in various areas of urban governance.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the Kejriwal model can help UN’s ‘New Urban Agenda’ to build sustainable cities.

