Atishi inaugurates Anand Vihar to Apsara border flyover in east Delhi

Chief minister Atishi on Wednesday inaugurated the 2.2km-long six-lane flyover that connects Anand Vihar to the Apsara Border in east Delhi. Two trees that grow in the middle of the flyover have been barricaded by the Public Works Department (PWD) because the forest department has not given permission to fell them. One of the trees on the flyover on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The flyover goes from the Anand Vihar Railway Overbridge (ROB) to Dilshad Garden ROB, avoiding three traffic signals at Ramprastha Nagar, Surya Nagar and Shrestha Vihar, creating a signal-free stretch from Anand Vihar to Seemapuri. It is expected to improve traffic flow between east, northeast, and central Delhi.

“The flyover will help 150,000 people every day. People, especially residents of east and northeast Delhi, face traffic chaos here every day while going to the Apsara border. When people use this flyover, they will skip three red lights and reduce travel time by 12 minutes. This will also save consumption of 40,300 litres of petrol and diesel every day and reduce carbon emissions,” said Atishi.

The flyover’s construction was completed in August but its opening was delayed because of the two trees near the flyover’s median which the forest department has not allowed to be felled. The flyover has a length of 1.2km with three lanes in each carriageway and a high concrete median separating the two. Including all entry and exit ramps increases the flyover’s length to 2.2km. The two trees — neem and jamun — are located close to the median on the carriageway going from the Apsara border to Anand Vihar. Officials said that reflective markers, traffic cones and cautionary signages have been placed around the trees for the safety of road users.

PWD had in September proposed that the flyover be constructed while cordoning off the two trees. The traffic police and PWD also carried out multiple trials along the flyover by allowing traffic for a few hours daily and keeping the trees barricaded for safety.

Atishi said that the flyover was built for ₹347 crore, ₹25 crore lower than its initial cost estimate of ₹372 crore. Atishi said that this is the 38th flyover and underpass project that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has inaugurated in the last 10 years.