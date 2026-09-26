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Auto driver killed, homeless man injured in collision near Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro

A 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed and a homeless man injured after a car and an auto-rickshaw collided near Sukhdev Vihar Metro station in south Delhi on Saturday morning

Published on: Sep 26, 2026, 13:16:28 IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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A 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed and a homeless man injured after a car and an auto-rickshaw collided near Sukhdev Vihar Metro station in south Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kalam, while the injured man was identified as Mohammad Bablu
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kalam, while the injured man was identified as Mohammad Bablu

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kalam, while the injured man was identified as Mohammad Bablu.

Kalam was a resident of Khizrabad near New Friends Colony. Bablu lives on pavements under the Sukhdev Vihar Metro station, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said.

DCP Kumar said that the New Friends Colony (NFC) police station received information about the accident at 7.15am. A police team reached the accident spot and found a Hyundai i20 car and an auto-rickshaw, both bearing Delhi registration numbers, in damaged condition.

“The forensic team and crime scene inspection team arrived and collected evidence. The body of the dead auto driver was sent to the AIIMS Hospital mortuary for autopsy. A case was registered and investigation is in progress,” added the DCP.

 
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