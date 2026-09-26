Auto driver killed, homeless man injured in collision near Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro

A 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed and a homeless man injured after a car and an auto-rickshaw collided near Sukhdev Vihar Metro station in south Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kalam, while the injured man was identified as Mohammad Bablu

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kalam, while the injured man was identified as Mohammad Bablu.

Kalam was a resident of Khizrabad near New Friends Colony. Bablu lives on pavements under the Sukhdev Vihar Metro station, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said.

DCP Kumar said that the New Friends Colony (NFC) police station received information about the accident at 7.15am. A police team reached the accident spot and found a Hyundai i20 car and an auto-rickshaw, both bearing Delhi registration numbers, in damaged condition.

“The forensic team and crime scene inspection team arrived and collected evidence. The body of the dead auto driver was sent to the AIIMS Hospital mortuary for autopsy. A case was registered and investigation is in progress,” added the DCP.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police officers said they were trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal road crash. A couple of images of the accident spot have been shared by the police. One image is of the auto, the front and left portions of which are badly damaged. In the second image, the white car is seen with its front portion crashed into a pavement and its rear portion also damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officers said they were trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal road crash. A couple of images of the accident spot have been shared by the police. One image is of the auto, the front and left portions of which are badly damaged. In the second image, the white car is seen with its front portion crashed into a pavement and its rear portion also damaged. {{/usCountry}}