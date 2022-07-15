Ban on namaz in Qutub Minar mosque: Delhi HC grants Union govt, ASI time to seek instructions

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday granted time to the Union government and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to seek instructions on a plea by the managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board against a purported ban on offering namaz at the mosque located at the entrance of the Qutub Minar complex in south Delhi’s Mehrauli.

Mughal Mosque is situated at the entrance of the Qutub Complex, an area enclosed and protected by the government. Even though it’s an unnamed mosque, local people call it Mughal Mosque, and it has nothing to do with the constructions by the Slave Dynasty.

Justice Manoj Ohri posted the matter for hearing on July 25 after the counsels said that they want to seek instructions on the plea.

In the plea filed through advocate Sufian Siddiqui, the Waqf Board has sought that no obstruction or interference is allowed in the performance of namaz in the mosque, which is a Waqf property notified as ‘Masjid adjacent to Eastern Gate of Qutub Minar, Mehrauli’.

It has said that “there is overwhelming evidence to prove that the mosque was under religious use, i.e., regular prayers were held at the mosque at the time when the other structures in adjacent areas were declared as centrally protected monuments.

The plea clarified that while the mosque in question is situated within the Qutub Complex, it is outside the Qutub enclosure and is not ‘Masjid Quwwatul Islam’ built during the reign of Slave Dynasty, rather the mosque in question was built much later during the times of last Mughals and is, thus, popularly known as the ‘Mughal Mosque’, which is situated right behind the souvenir shop of the ASI.

“This small mosque (Mughal Mosque), subject matter of the present petition, has three bulbous domes, a distinct feature of construction during Mughal times, covering the prayer chambers with a small open courtyard for prayers. The whole premises is bounded by a short boundary wall with two entrances with very old wooden doors,” the plea said.

It said that the mosque in question is not notified as a protected monument and has never been closed for worship, i.e., namaz.

“On the contrary, there are all apparent and visible signs of a live mosque, viz., chamber/Hujra of Imam, a duly appointed Imam, a duly appointed Moazzin, place of ablution with taps and water supply, toilet with water supply, a drainage system, rows of prayer mats and provision to secure the entire premises through doors,” the petition read.

It said that across the world now, conscious attempts are being made to recognise the diversities and underline multiculturalism as the bedrock of a modern and vibrant society informed by values of toleration and acceptance.

“The denial of opportunity to Muslims to offer namaz in the mosque is contrary to the ideal of embracing the other which is an elevating feature of our ancient civilisation and modern nation. Unfortunately, a muscular approach is employed in the name of religion in India to subdue others and impose uniformity. It is all the more dangerous that such a muscular approach has become the propelling force behind majoritarianism which is contrary to the Idea of India and secularism,” the petition said.

