New Delhi, A 35-year-old bank employee has been arrested for allegedly facilitating a cyber fraud racket by opening a bank account using forged documents, an official said on Sunday.

Bank employee arrested in Delhi for aiding cyber fraud via fake account

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The accused, identified as Irshad Malik, a resident of Ghaziabad, was working with a private bank and has been accused of misusing his position to help fraudsters siphon off money through a fake account.

Police said the case pertains to an FIR registered in Dwarka in October 2023 following a complaint by a police officer regarding unauthorised debit of ₹88,000 from his account through fraudulent transactions without consent or OTP authentication.

During the investigation, the amount was found to have been routed to a private bank account opened in the name of a private firm, police said.

"Further probe revealed that the account was fraudulently opened using forged documents of someone named Manmohan Singh, who later denied having any knowledge of such an account," a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} FSL examination revealed that the signatures on the account opening form were forged. The account was opened without proper KYC verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FSL examination revealed that the signatures on the account opening form were forged. The account was opened without proper KYC verification. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Malik came in contact with co-accused Harjinder alias Harji, who lured him into facilitating such accounts in exchange for commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Malik came in contact with co-accused Harjinder alias Harji, who lured him into facilitating such accounts in exchange for commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Acting on specific inputs, the team apprehended Malik from New Friends Colony on April 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on specific inputs, the team apprehended Malik from New Friends Colony on April 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "During interrogation, he admitted to knowingly opening the account on forged documents and receiving commission for routing cheated money," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "During interrogation, he admitted to knowingly opening the account on forged documents and receiving commission for routing cheated money," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the account was used in a larger cyber fraud racket where victims were lured through social media platforms groups with fake investment and part-time job offers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the account was used in a larger cyber fraud racket where victims were lured through social media platforms groups with fake investment and part-time job offers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Four co-accused have already been arrested earlier in the case and are currently on bail, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four co-accused have already been arrested earlier in the case and are currently on bail, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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