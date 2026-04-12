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Bank employee arrested in Delhi for aiding cyber fraud via fake account

Bank employee arrested in Delhi for aiding cyber fraud via fake account

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:12 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 35-year-old bank employee has been arrested for allegedly facilitating a cyber fraud racket by opening a bank account using forged documents, an official said on Sunday.

Bank employee arrested in Delhi for aiding cyber fraud via fake account

The accused, identified as Irshad Malik, a resident of Ghaziabad, was working with a private bank and has been accused of misusing his position to help fraudsters siphon off money through a fake account.

Police said the case pertains to an FIR registered in Dwarka in October 2023 following a complaint by a police officer regarding unauthorised debit of 88,000 from his account through fraudulent transactions without consent or OTP authentication.

During the investigation, the amount was found to have been routed to a private bank account opened in the name of a private firm, police said.

"Further probe revealed that the account was fraudulently opened using forged documents of someone named Manmohan Singh, who later denied having any knowledge of such an account," a senior police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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