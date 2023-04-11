'Be ready for jail…': Arvind Kejriwal's warning to AAP leaders after 'national party' tag

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it is nothing less than a “miracle” for the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP to get the national party status in such a short time.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers at AAP office in New Delhi ON Tuesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

“The hope of crores of people of the country has now become faith in the Aam Aadmi Party. The public has given a huge responsibility, and with the blessings of the Lord, we will fulfill this responsibility with full honesty,” Kejriwal said.

On Monday, the Election Commission granted the national party recognition to the AAP.

Kejriwal visited the party office to celebrate the feat with party leaders and workers. He will also address the nation on the occasion.

The Delhi CM told AAP supporters to be ready to go to jail as the party fights against "all-national forces".

“All anti-national forces that want to halt the country's progress are against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),” its national convenor said while remembering jailed AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia.

He also told the workers to leave the party if anyone is scared of jail. He urged people to join the AAP in order to make India the number one country in the world. “To join the AAP, give a missed a call on 9871010101,” he said.

On the occasion, Kejriwal also reminded AAP supporters of AAP's ideology. “Don't forget, die-hard honesty, patriotism and humanity are three pillars of AAP's ideology,” Kejriwal said.

He thanked all those who contributed to the AAP's growth and helped it achieve the national party status.

