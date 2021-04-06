Beam from railway bridge falls on parked trucks, kills watchman in Delhi

A 50-year-old watchman was killed after a concrete and iron beam of a railway bridge under construction fell on four trucks in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Tuesday morning, the police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Prashant Priya Gautam said that at 9.38am, the police received information about a cement and iron beam that had fallen on four parked trucks. The beam was from a railway bridge, whose construction had apparently stopped in 2014, said Gautam.

“Ram Bahadur, who worked as a watchman for the parked trucks, was sleeping in one of the trucks on which the beam fell. He was crushed to death,” said the additional DCP.

Police said Bahadur was from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and was living in Ashoka Park near Mata Mandir in Punjabi Bagh. Apart from the local Punjabi Bagh police, teams of disaster management and CATS ambulance also reached the mishap spot.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that two fire tenders along with the rescue teams were also sent to the spot.