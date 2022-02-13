Beauty of blooms at Delhi’s roundabouts

New Delhi

Harsh winter and several unexpected showers later, the city is finally witnessing a sight that’s too vibrant to contain. The spring is setting in, and how! Many public places including parks and gardens are reopening after the recent Covid wave. And it’s certainly an opportunity to explore the bounty that Nature bestows upon Delhiites during this time of the year. But, in return of the many gloomy days spent indoors — fighting the virus and its scare — the spring is now giving us a chance to take a drive through the city and absorb the beauty of blooms at the many roundabouts and landmark spots in central Delhi, which have turned into mini self spots already. Tulips, roses, dwarf salvias, pansies, petunias, hollyhocks and dianthus are all in their early bloom stages, and here’s where you can catch these multihued flowers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Red tulips bloom bright at the Shanti Path roundabout. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Devendra Singh, a Chanakyapuri-based naturalist and photography enthusiast who is often spotted clicking in this area, says: “I have a keen interest in wildlife, birds and flora. This particular area of Delhi is so beautiful all through out the year that one can almost always find something or the other to admire. Spring time, however, stands out. One can find floss silk cotton, which has pink flowers, and can also admire the semal flowers and flame of the forest. There is a great variety of flowers here, and it’s absolutely gorgeous when they come alive during the spring. From an environment and soul soothing point of view, it’s great to come here during this time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lakshman Singh, a gardener tending to flowers below the Gyarah Murti (Dandi March) statue near Raisina Hills, says: “Tulips of different colours were planted below the main statue. Pansies, sweet william and hollyhocks were planted on the side. Hum December mein laga dete hain in paudhon ko and work really hard so that they look beautiful when spring season comes. February mein nikal aate hain yeh phool aur April tak rehte hain. Then we plant summer flowers. ”

Spot bright bulbs of white and red tulips below the Gyarah Murti statue — one of the most prominent public sculptures of Delhi — blooming besides a thick green carpet of grass. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter