MUMBAI: The BEST’s answer to keeping tabs on drivers of its wet-lease buses is simple: observe them undercover.

BEST bosses in overdrive, conduct checks incognito

In the aftermath of Monday’s accident at Dadar, in which suspected driver error claimed one life, the transport undertaking has begun deploying teams of officers and senior staff in plainclothes to travel on buses and discreetly monitor driver behaviour.

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If a driver is found violating any of the guidelines issued by the undertaking, the observers will document the lapse and submit a report. The BEST administration believes these surprise inspections will get drivers to stay alert and disciplined behind the wheel, thereby making bus travel safer for passengers.

Plainclothes officers and senior staff from all 27 depots began the undertaking’s undercover checks on Thursday.

“While training wet-lease drivers, we provide them with dos and don’ts to observe when behind the wheel. Drivers are expected to be fully focused on the road and attentive to vehicles and pedestrians around the bus,” said a BEST official. “Now these teams will travel as passengers and make a note of anything they find unusual,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Drivers will be evaluated for posture (many keep one leg folded underneath them when seated), whether they chat with conductors or passengers while driving, and whether they use their mobile phones while driving, a definite no-no. Sources said drivers are not infrequently found talking on the phone or watching videos while driving, with earphones plugged in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drivers will be evaluated for posture (many keep one leg folded underneath them when seated), whether they chat with conductors or passengers while driving, and whether they use their mobile phones while driving, a definite no-no. Sources said drivers are not infrequently found talking on the phone or watching videos while driving, with earphones plugged in. {{/usCountry}}

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Monday’s accident is one of a series of mishaps involving wet-lease buses. In December last year, four people died when a BEST wet-lease bus rammed into pedestrians in Bhandup when the driver was reversing. And, in December 2024, nine people died and at least 30 were injured when a runaway bus ploughed into pedestrians in Kurla.

The Dadar accident has reignited criticism against the wet-lease model adopted by the loss-making undertaking several years ago. Under the model, private contractors supply buses and drivers, while BEST manages only ticketing and bus routes. Inadequate driver training has consistently been cited as a possible cause for mishaps involving wet-lease drivers. “We will document and prepare a docket (during the surprise checks). If necessary, action will also be taken against the wet-lease operator that has hired the drivers,” said another BEST official.

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The BEST committee, comprising largely elected representatives, allege that private operators neglect even basic upkeep of their buses. “At present, BEST has 249 self-owned buses in operation. However, despite the availability of a large number of technical staff in the transport engineering department at various depots, they are not provided with adequate maintenance and repair work,” alleged BEST committee member Ajay Singh.

Singh, who has written to the BEST administration, added, “I have suggested that repair and maintenance of wet-lease buses be transferred to this department, and the operator can pay the administration a fee.”