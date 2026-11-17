The 108 days of events for the upcoming Bharat Biennale 2026 will be spread over 22 monuments and cultural institutions across the Capital, showcasing the diverse dimensions of India’s art, culture, and creativity while retaining its distinct Indian identity, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday. The Biennale would be a major step towards establishing Delhi as an important centre in the international art and cultural landscape, said chief minister Rekha Gupta. (@gupta_rekha X)

The Biennale would be a major step towards establishing Delhi as an important centre in the international art and cultural landscape, she added. The meeting was co-chaired by Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Gupta said more than 22 historic monuments, museums, art galleries, cultural institutions, and public spaces across Delhi will be brought together as part of a shared cultural platform. “Purana Qila will serve as the main venue. Other prominent locations will include the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, Lodhi Garden, Mehrauli, Hauz Khas, Agrasen ki Baoli, the National Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, and Lalit Kala Akademi, among others.”

With the central theme of “Tat Tvam Asi,” Bharat Biennale 2026 will be held in New Delhi from December 4 to March 21, 2027, spanning 108 days. Its programme will include art exhibitions, installations, cultural performances, heritage walks, workshops, interactive sessions, and a Student Biennale.

“Like the Venice Biennale, which is among the world’s renowned art events, this event too will showcase the diverse dimensions of India’s art, culture, and creativity, while retaining its distinct Indian identity,” Gupta said.

The Delhi government has appointed the secretary of the urban development ministry as nodal officer to coordinate preparations. “For the convenience of visitors, plans will be drawn up for a dedicated hop-on, hop-off heritage bus service connecting different venues. Extending metro service hours on busy days will also be explored. Departments concerned were directed to coordinate to improve last-mile service providers to ensure convenient access to monuments and event venues,” an official said.

NDMC will be responsible for improving arrangements around Lodhi Garden, Mathura Road, and India Habitat Centre. The MCD has been asked to undertake necessary improvements around Purana Qila, Mehrauli, Hauz Khas, Lado Sarai, and the Red Fort-Chandni Chowk stretch.

The meeting also focused on ensuring timely permissions for temporary pavilions, exhibition structures, art installations, hangars, hoardings, outdoor advertisements, and cultural programmes. The Delhi government and its departments will set up a single-window clearance mechanism for such approvals. “Emphasis was also laid on granting advance approvals, wherever possible, for fabrication work, art installations, and temporary structures, keeping in view the provisions of the Graded Response Action Plan that will be in force during December and January. This will help ensure essential preparations are not disrupted once pollution-related restrictions come into effect,” the official said.

Separate plans are being developed to connect heritage walks, night tours, and special Old Delhi tourism programmes with the Biennale. In coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India, the possibility of night-time illumination at prominent monuments and their surrounding areas will be explored.

Purana Qila will host exhibitions and art installations by leading cultural institutions and private partners. A range of exhibitions will also be organised at the National Museum, NGMA, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and other locations. “These will feature rare art collections, contemporary sculptures, traditional art forms, photography, and international art presentations. The programme will also include a presentation by the Bihar Museum on the cultural traditions of Chhath Puja and Pind Daan,” the official said.

The education department of the Delhi government and universities in Delhi were directed to ensure active student participation through the Student Biennale. “Plans will be prepared to organise educational visits for students from government schools, colleges, and universities across Delhi, along with necessary transport facilities. Students will also get opportunities to serve as volunteers, guides, and hosts,” the official added. A total of 108 young artists from across the country have been selected for the Student Biennale.

Gupta said Bharat Biennale 2026 is being developed on a public-private partnership model, bringing together the government, corporates, cultural institutions, foundations, artists, museums, art galleries, and international partners on a common platform. “More than 200 proposals have been received so far for various exhibitions, cultural performances, and knowledge-based programmes, while around 40 exhibitions have been confirmed. Participation and collaboration processes are underway at various levels with 19 countries and international partners,” she added.