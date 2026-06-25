Bhogal flyover, Mathura road to be closed during night on four days

The Bhogal flyover on Mathura Road – which connects Ashram Chowk with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station area – will be shut for traffic between midnight and 4am on four days beginning Wednesday to facilitate construction work for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Delhi Traffic Police said.

The closure will be enforced on June 25, June 27, June 29 and July 2, with commuters travelling between central and southeast Delhi advised to use alternate routes through Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Ring Road. (Representative photo)

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The closure will be enforced on June 25, June 27, June 29 and July 2, with commuters travelling between central and southeast Delhi advised to use alternate routes through Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Ring Road.

The Bhogal flyover carries traffic along the busy NH-44 corridor and serves as an important connection between Jangpura, Nizamuddin, Ashram and adjoining areas.

Officials said traffic movement will be halted during the four-hour window to allow the installation of heavy steel structures for the RRTS corridor. “A major girder launching operation is being undertaken for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project and requires complete stoppage of traffic on the flyover to ensure the safety of commuters and workers involved in the exercise,” a senior official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Delhi Traffic Police has advised passengers travelling to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station during the closure period to start early to account for possible diversions and congestion on alternate routes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi Traffic Police has advised passengers travelling to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station during the closure period to start early to account for possible diversions and congestion on alternate routes. {{/usCountry}}

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For traffic moving between Ashram and central Delhi, commuters have been advised to use Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. Vehicles travelling beyond Bhogal have been asked to use Ring Road via either Moolchand and Lajpat Nagar or through the ITO corridor, according to a traffic police advisory.

Officials said the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is expected to utilise the closure periods to install massive steel girders on the section connecting the Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station with the upcoming Jangpura stabling yard. The elevated corridor passes directly above the Bhogal flyover.

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The connection to Jangpura is among the remaining pieces of infrastructure required to complete the Delhi section of the RRTS corridor.

In February, the government inaugurated the 5km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the final 21km section between Meerut and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, completing passenger operations on the main Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

“The work near Bhogal Flyover is being undertaken to create a key connectivity link to the RRTS stabling yard, essential for seamless train operations. The activity has been planned during night hours from 12 midnight to 4 am, to minimize inconvenience to commuters,” said a NCRTC spokesperson.

Once completed, the Jangpura facility will house a stabling yard for train maintenance and parking, an operational control centre, office buildings and residential facilities for staff. The station is expected to improve access to Namo Bharat services for residents of Ashram, Maharani Bagh, Nizamuddin and Jangpura.