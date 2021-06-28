Bihar facing all-round crisis, Chirag welcome to join us: Tejashwi

The leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav spoke to Arun Kumar about the political situation in Bihar, his comment that the Nitish Kumar government may not last beyond a few months, and the possibility of an alliance with Chirag Paswan.

You recently said that the Nitish Kumar govt will fall in 2-3 months. How do you back this claim?

My statement does not come out of blue, and in fact, it’s genesis lies in the nature of the mandate of the last assembly elections. The leader of a party which was reduced to 40-odd seats occupied the chief minister’s chair, defying the message inherent in the people’s will. The contradictions of the ruling coalition are being played out in the open, and are there for everyone to see. Look at the absolute lack of communication across political parties in this alliance, and you will realise that their days are numbered.

But what makes you believe that this government will fall?

It is a question of how much longer, and to what extent, the CM allows his power to be diminished. At some time, the business of governance has to be taken seriously. It’s been a little over six months and, trust me, when I say this, Bihar is facing a serious all-round crisis. The government has shown no indication of how it’ll get up to the task. There’s not even a signal of intent whether it is the pandemic or floods or issues of employment as well as everyday deterioration in law and order.

Do you have the numbers to provide an alternative? Who you are banking on?

We have played the role of a very responsible and active Opposition, and we have done so from a position of confidence and power that we derive from those who have reposed their trust in us. In terms of numbers, we don’t need a lot, as you already know looking at the thin line between peoples’ will and the idea of “managed majority”.

There’s is often talk of a likely split in the Congress or the RJD. How do you see this?

This is the SOP of Nitishji’s propaganda whenever he is on a shaky wicket. I see such talk as not more than a juicy gossip emanating out of 1, Anne Marg to cover up for his abysmal performance and absolute failure. What I can say though that we are a democratic party, and quite well-structured in terms of organisation. There are plenty of forums within the party to voice concerns and debate the way forward.

Will RJD throw its weight behind Akhilesh Yadav in UP, as it did in behind the TMC in West Bengal, or contest the polls itself?

We are not a power-hungry party or an election machine. Our ties and support are based on pro-people, progressive, and development-oriented politics. We will extend support to whoever is close to our ideals of social justice inclusive development paradigm as in the position to defeat the Fascist agenda of BJP.

How realistic is the chance of Tejashwi-Chirag tie-up?

Look I have said it quite a number of times recently that our families have a long-standing relationship that continued even when Chirag ji and the LJP became part of BJP-led NDA. However, Chirag ji has to take crucial decisions with regard to ideological commitment. He will have to rework his politics in the light of what is being brazenly done to the progressive politics of social justice where Late Ramvilas ji remained a crusader with my father for decades. To put it succinctly, it is up to him to cut through the contradictions and make up his mind.

What role will RJD have in a likely Opposition alliance, which is said to be working on a plan without Congress?

RJD and Laluji have played a historical role in bringing progressive parties together and forging a shared agenda. We will not deviate from the path we have always followed. I believe in view of the massive challenges ahead where ordinary citizens are feeling extremely helpless across India, any idea of whatsoever front shall not be feasible without the Congress. Hence the priority should be to broadening the very base of an alternative rather than reducing its size.