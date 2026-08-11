Biometric scanners in Delhi to be placed under CCTV watch

The Delhi government’s social welfare department has ordered that all biometric attendance machines in its offices be placed under CCTV surveillance after officials found suspicious water damage to several devices, raising a “reasonable apprehension” that they may have been “deliberately damaged”.

During inspections, engineers found water inside several devices despite there being no nearby water source or plumbing.

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The issue was flagged at a July 31 meeting of department officials chaired by the deputy director (administration). According to the minutes, seen by HT, in-charges of several district offices had reported frequent malfunctioning of biometric attendance devices installed at their premises.

The caretaking branch (CTB), which maintains the devices, told the meeting that it had received repeated complaints about malfunctioning machines.

During inspections, engineers found water inside several devices despite there being no nearby water source or plumbing. “It was further reported that during inspections carried out by the service engineer, water ingress was found inside several biometric devices despite there being no nearby water source or plumbing,” the minutes stated.

The meeting notes said the circumstances suggested that some machines may have been tampered with. “Such circumstances give rise to a reasonable apprehension that certain biometric attendance devices may have been deliberately damaged.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter, it was decided that all biometric devices… be placed under CCTV surveillance to safeguard the equipment and ensure accountability,” the order stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter, it was decided that all biometric devices… be placed under CCTV surveillance to safeguard the equipment and ensure accountability,” the order stated. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting also flagged lapses in the use of the biometric attendance system, noting that “several district offices, homes/institutions and branches of the department are not submitting biometric attendance summary on a daily basis in the prescribed format.”

An official from social welfare department said, “There are around 35 places where biometric attendance systems are installed. The issue had come to light about water being found in some systems. We have appointed nodal officers for ensuring that biometric attendance details are shared daily and strict monitoring is being ensured. No laxity is being tolerated.”

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Officials were also directed to ensure daily submission of attendance summaries, with delays or deviations to be viewed seriously.

The department also discussed the feasibility of a mobile-based, Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system integrated with the Face RD application and real-time geo-location, particularly for officials on field duty. The information technology branch has been asked to examine its technical feasibility and submit recommendations.

The meeting also flagged lapses in maintaining administrative records. Several offices had not completed entries relating to leave and other mandatory service particulars in employees’ Service Books. Pending cases involving pension revision, pay fixation and Personal Bill Registers were also found with the concerned drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) and heads of offices.

The concerns come months after the general administration department, in March, flagged that several officials were neither marking attendance through the biometric system nor adhering to prescribed office timings. The department had warned that action could be taken against erring officials under the Central Civil Services Conduct Rules.

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Delhi social welfare minister Ravinder Indraj said he was not aware of the matter.