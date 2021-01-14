Bird flu: Delhi government orders opening of poultry market after samples from Ghazipur test negative

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the poultry markets in Delhi to open after samples taken from there tested negative for bird flu. He also withdrew order to restrict trade and import of chicken stocks.

"Samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with respect to Bird Flu. Have directed to open the poultry market & withdraw the orders to restrict trade & import of chicken stocks," he tweeted.

As many as 100 samples were collected from poultry from the wholesale market in Ghazipur - which accounts for at least 70 per cent of the total supply across Delhi - before the market was closed by the Delhi government as a preventive measure against the bird flu.

So far, some ducks and crows have tested positive for the bird flu in Delhi, triggering panic among authorities and civic agencies who shut down several parks in the city and imposed restrictions on sale of chicken.

"Test results of 104 samples arrived on Wednesday evening. Of these, 100 samples were collected from 35 poultry birds in the Ghazipur market. All samples have tested negative for bird flu," director of Delhi government's animal husbandry department Rakesh Singh said.

"It means there is no spread of avian influenza in poultry birds in Delhi," he said.

The official further said that around 850 bird deaths have been reported from various parts of the city since January 6. The situation is being monitored strictly and samples are being collected regularly, he added.

A drive to cull ducks was conducted on Monday at the famous Sanjay Lake, where several of these birds were found dead.

Authorities had on Saturday closed three recreational parks at Hauz Khas, Dwarka Sector 9 and Hastsal and Sanjay Lake as a precautionary measure.

The three municipal corporations of the city had on Wednesday warned establishments such as restaurants and shops of strict action, including cancellation of their licence, if they fail to comply with the ban on meat.

The order came two days after Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Giriraj Singh said that there is no need to be scared and urged people to eat poultry items after cooking them properly at a particular temperature.