Biryani seller held for stabbing wife to death in SW Delhi

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death with a butcher knife at his Biryani stall in JJ Colony, Palam, southwest Delhi, on September 27, police said on Sunday. Police said the couple frequently quarrelled over his alleged extra-marital relationship.

Police said the couple frequently quarrelled over the husband’s alleged extra-marital relationship (Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Harsh Indora said that on September 27, around 4.49 pm, the Palam Village police station received a call regarding the stabbing of a woman near Kali Mata Mandir in JJ Colony. The injured woman was rushed to a nearby private hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Police identified the deceased as Sonia, 30. During the enquiry, it was found that her husband, Pradeep, stabbed her with a butcher knife amid a heated argument at his Biryani stall. She had reportedly confronted him regarding his alleged affair, following which the argument escalated, the DCP said.

“Sonia was stabbed multiple times in her chest and neck before Pradeep fled the crime scene. A murder case was registered and a probe launched,” said the DCP.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The DCP said that on Friday, the crime branch’s anti-gangster squad (AGS) received a tip-off about Pradeep in the the Dwarka Sector-20 area. He was arrested following a raid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DCP said that on Friday, the crime branch’s anti-gangster squad (AGS) received a tip-off about Pradeep in the the Dwarka Sector-20 area. He was arrested following a raid. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“His interrogation revealed that he had married Sonia in 2017 and the couple have two sons. Their matrimonial relationship had remained strained for some time. We are trying to recover the knife used in the crime,” added the DCP.