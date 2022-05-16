Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / BJP kicks off drive to ‘expose AAP model of development’ in Delhi
delhi news

BJP kicks off drive to ‘expose AAP model of development’ in Delhi

According to the plan, BJP workers will reach out to 2.5 million families in the next 15 days and distribute pamphlets highlighting the AAP government’s “failures” in 10 key areas, including health, education, employment.
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.(HT Photo)
Published on May 16, 2022 06:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta kickstarted the party’s ‘Pol Khol campaign’ against the AAP government in Delhi on Sunday from the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where a bypoll is due to be held. Senior BJP leaders said the campaign will “expose” the AAP and its development model, which the party is trying to sell in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat after forming the government in Punjab.

According to the plan, BJP workers will reach out to 2.5 million families in the next 15 days and distribute pamphlets highlighting the AAP government’s “failures” in 10 key areas, including health, education, employment. Gupta said, “This is to expose Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal...failure to deliver on promises in the past seven years.”

With the AAP trying to expand its footprint in other states, senior Delhi BJP leaders say that it is important to counter the ‘Kejriwal model of development’. Despite repeated communication, AAP couldn’t be reached for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adesh gupta bjp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP