BJP kicks off drive to ‘expose AAP model of development’ in Delhi

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta kickstarted the party’s ‘Pol Khol campaign’ against the AAP government in Delhi on Sunday from the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where a bypoll is due to be held. Senior BJP leaders said the campaign will “expose” the AAP and its development model, which the party is trying to sell in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat after forming the government in Punjab.

According to the plan, BJP workers will reach out to 2.5 million families in the next 15 days and distribute pamphlets highlighting the AAP government’s “failures” in 10 key areas, including health, education, employment. Gupta said, “This is to expose Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal...failure to deliver on promises in the past seven years.”

With the AAP trying to expand its footprint in other states, senior Delhi BJP leaders say that it is important to counter the ‘Kejriwal model of development’. Despite repeated communication, AAP couldn’t be reached for comments.