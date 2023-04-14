60-year-old BJP leader shot dead in west Delhi’s Bindapur

A 60-year-old BJP leader who contested municipal elections in 2017 was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne men at an office in west Delhi’s Bindapur on Friday evening, police said.

Matiala was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. However, no clues about the suspects, or about the motive behind the murder could be ascertained.

DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan identified the victim as Surender Matiala, a resident of west Delhi’s Dwarka. “He had unsuccessfully contested the counsellor elections on a BJP ticket.”

Police said the attack on Matiala happened a little after 8pm. A senior police officer who didn’t want to be identified said that two suspects with covered faces walked to the office and fired around 10 rounds at Matiala who was watching TV with some people. One of them was carrying a helmet.

The two suspects then fled the spot with their third partner who was waiting on a motorcycle to whisk them away.

Matiala was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. However, no clues about the suspects, or about the motive behind the murder could be ascertained.

