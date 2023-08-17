BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi assembly amid uproar over Manipur discussion

Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi assembly after they objected to the discussion on Manipur issue saying that it was outside the jurisdiction of the assembly.

As the ruckus prevailed, AAP’s Durgesh Pathak said it was unfortunate the BJP did not want a discussion over the issue. (PTI Photo)

Abhay Verma, Jitendra Mahajan, OP Sharma, Anil Bajpai were asked escorted by marshals out of the assembly amid the din prompting other BJP MLAs including leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to stage a walkout.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak said it was a matter of shame that the BJP was opposing the discussion on Manipur.

“BJP does not want any discussion on Manipur in Parliament nor in Delhi assembly,” said Pathak.

“Everyone saw how women were subjected to violence in BJP ruled Manipur. Internet has been suspended for 100 days in Manipur. It took 14 days after the videos of the violence for the FIR to be registered,” Pathak said.

“After 78 days the PM spoke only for 78 seconds on the violence. MPs who sought discussion on Manipur were suspended in Parliament. The BJP MLAs in Delhi assembly questioned the deliberations on Manipur. They should explain whether they consider Manipur as part of India,” said Pathak.

BJP MLA OP Sharma hit out by saying that the AAP government does not want to talk about issues of Delhi.

“The AAP government does not want to talk on issues of Delhi and the scams which have been committed by the AAP government. The Manipur issue is being discussed in Manipur assembly and Lok Sabha. In Delhi assembly, issues related to Delhi should be discussed”, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to conclude the discussion on the Manipur issue in Delhi assembly in the evening.

