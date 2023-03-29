BJP withdrew no-confidence motion after failing to poach AAP MLAs: Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew a no-confidence motion against his government when it failed to poach any ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker by Tuesday evening. He said the BJP wanted to prove something so he instead moved a confidence motion.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)

“Despite the threats of ED [Enforcement Directorate], CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation ], and other lures, nothing worked in having AAP lawmakers cross over to the BJP,” said Kejriwal. He added the BJP tried to poach AAP lawmakers by threatening them with ED and CBI action and offering ₹25 crore each.

Kejriwal said the BJP will be unable to form government in Delhi even till 2050.

Ahead of the Delhi assembly’s budget session that began on March 17, the BJP announced it will bring the no-confidence motion over the AAP government’s alleged involvement in scams.

The BJP withdrew the motion as it did not have enough numbers. The backing of at least 1/5 of the lawmakers is required to bring it. The BJP has only eight members in the 70-member assembly and AAP has 62.

Fifty-six AAP lawmakers were in the House on Wednesday. Three lawmakers were travelling while former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are in jail

Kejriwal said the BJP also tried to unsuccessfully topple the AAP government in 2017. “Now, the BJP should not ever try to topple the AAP government if it has any shame left.” He said AAP lawmakers are the disciples of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and that they will prefer to die than betray their party.

He continued his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the fear of the ED and the CBI has forced all corrupt politicians to join the BJP. “The ED forces politicians to join the BJP and those refusing to do so are put in jail. It happened with Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. They chose to go to jail because they know they will ultimately get bail,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said after Modi steps down as Prime Minister, it would be easy to make the country corruption free because “all corrupt politicians would be in one place.”

Kejriwal said federal agencies were being misused to create fear and have forced many high-worth individuals to leave the country. “They do not allow any... [non-BJP] governments to function. The Punjab government had to move the Supreme Court when the governor refused to sign the file seeking approval for convening the budget session.”

Opposition leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the AAP enjoys a majority in the assembly but the people of Delhi have lost faith in its government over the multiple scams and failure in delivering on its promises.

“The AAP government has been involved in various scams...The AAP government claimed last year it would give two million jobs but could give only 400. The free-wifi services have shut. The AAP government has closed 40 schools and not opened a single new school or college...Yamuna is dirty despite the central government giving ₹8500 crore to the Delhi government for its cleaning…”

