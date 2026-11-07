Blaze guts south Delhi showroom, 16 people rescued

New DelhiAt least 16 people were rescued after a fire broke out at a car showroom near Saket Metro station in south Delhi on Friday afternoon. Two women suffered breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital. However, all eight people brought to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, including two police personnel, were discharged after treatment, hospital officials said.

Police said six vehicles were also damaged in the blaze (Sanchit Khanna/ HiT)

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Police said the fire was reported around 3.45pm in the area under Mehrauli police station. Around 12-15 people were rescued from the showroom’s terrace, while four others were evacuated from its rear side.

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Police said six vehicles were also damaged in the blaze.

Five fire tenders and six ambulances were deployed, along with the entire staff of Mehrauli police station and personnel from other emergency services. The fire was subsequently brought under control.

“Prompt action by the Delhi Police, fire services and other emergency agencies ensured that people trapped inside the building were safely evacuated. The fire has been controlled and no casualty has been reported so far,” said DCP (South) Anant Mittal.

Eight people were brought to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, including two police personnel and six others, four of them women. Two patients complained of breathing difficulties, suspected to have been caused by smoke inhalation. Their condition stabilised after treatment, and all eight were discharged, hospital officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Max Hospital, which was also contacted following the incident, did not report receiving any patient with major injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Max Hospital, which was also contacted following the incident, did not report receiving any patient with major injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established. Officials are expected to ascertain whether an electrical fault or another factor triggered it. “No casualty has been reported. Further enquiry is underway to establish the circumstances that led to the fire,” Mittal said.