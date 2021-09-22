Bodies of Kyrgyz woman and her one year old son found in Kalkaji flat

New Delhi: The bodies of a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Kyrgyzstan and her 13-month-old son, with multiple stab wounds, were found on Tuesday morning at her friend’s flat in south Delhi’s Kalkaji, police said, and added that a kitchen knife purportedly used in the crime was also recovered from the crime scene.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said the victim, Myskal Zhumabaeva, had gone to her friend’s house on Monday evening after an alleged argument with her husband, Vinay Chauhan, an Indian citizen. She stayed there for the night, he said. Chauhan had gone to her friend, Wahid’s, house in South Extension after the argument, and was present there at the time of alleged murders, the police said.

He added that Myskal’s friend, Matluba Madusmonov, an Uzbek citizen, was present inside the flat with her Indian friend, Avnish, and at least two others, when the incident took place between 8am and 9am on Tuesday. The DCP said though they have registered a case of murder at the Kalkaji police station, the police were also investigating if Myskal murdered her son and then killed herself. “All possibilities are being thoroughly probed, considering the circumstances of the cases,” the DCP said.

Police officers investigating the case said there were at least five stab wounds on Myskal’s body, and three on the body of the boy.

DCP Meena said that Matluba, Avnish and the two others were being questioned. He said they have told the police in their initial statements that they were in another other room, and have no idea how Myskal and her son died. They were the first to see the bodies. They have claimed that Myskal’s room was shut from inside, and they had to use force to open it. They told the police that they informed Chauhan about the death of his wife and son. It was Chauhan who called the police, the DCP said.

“We are verifying the statements of the four people who were present in the flat. None of them has been given a clean chit. We have established that the knife used in the crime came from the flat’s kitchen. As Chauhan was not present at the crime scene, his involvement is unlikely at least according to the circumstances of the case. However, we are also investigating him,” DCP Meena said. He said Myskal and Chauhan lived in a rented flat in Greater Kailash Part-2.

Police said the crime was reported around 10am, when Chauhan called up the police control room. A police team that reached the Kalkaji flat found the two bodies on the bed. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Wednesday by a panel of doctors. The Delhi Police have already requested the Delhi government to constitute the doctors’ panel.

Preliminary investigation has shown that Myskal met Chauhan on a social networking site, and they got married around two and a half years ago. She was two months pregnant and often required visits to hospital, investigators said.

On Monday evening, Myskal asked Chauhan to take her to a maternity hospital since she had pain. Chauhan suggested that they should visit any nearby clinic. An argument began after which Chauhan left home, saying that he was going to his friend’s place, the officer said quoting statements of the family’s friends.

After Chauhan left, Msykal called Matluba and asked her to take her to a hospital. Matluba and Avnish took Myskal to a hospital and brought her to Matluba’s flat in Kalkaji, where their two friends were already present, the investigator said.

“What happened after they reached the flat and when the bodies were found is a matter of probe. We are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the flat’s neighbourhood to ascertain if anybody else visited the flat during that period,” the investigator said, adding that Chauhan owns as guest house but could not tell the location.

Matluba’s immediate neighbour, an elderly woman who did not want to be named, said that she did not know about the incident until she stepped out in the morning to see a huge crowd and police gathered outside her house. “We barely saw this couple outside. They did not even mingle or interact with anyone here, and had shifted here just two months ago. Usually all the tenants leave in less than a month,” she said.

The police have learnt that Matluba shifted to Kalkaji four months ago. They were trying to find out when did she came to India, and her purpose of staying in the country. They were also ascertaining details of Myskal’s status of stay in India, and if she had applied for Indian citizenship or not.