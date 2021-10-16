Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / #BossDay: Professionals in Delhi-NCR say ‘Boss, tussi great ho!’
delhi news

#BossDay: Professionals in Delhi-NCR say ‘Boss, tussi great ho!’

On Boss’s Day today, professionals across Delhi-NCR recall how their bosses and seniors came to their aid to make life easy for them during the pandemic.
On Boss’s Day today, denizens share how their seniors came to their rescue amid Covid-19 and went out of their way to help teammates and colleagues. (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:02 PM IST
By Siddhi Jain, New Delhi

New Delhi

Love them or hate them, bosses are your life’s true ‘constants’, if you are an employee. But, when Covid-19 was at its peak, quite a few bosses shed their strict avatars and went out of their way to help colleagues and teammates — from offering mental health breaks to helping them find emergency Covid-related supplies. On Boss’s Day today, some professionals in Delhi-NCR express gratitude to their seniors, saying: “Boss, tussi great ho!”

From attending SOS calls to being available at odd hours and resolving issues — bosses did it all, and more. Gurugram-based Sarika Panda Bhatt, director of a firm, shares while talking about her boss, Manas Fuloria: “During the second wave, we were looking for a hospital bed and oxygen cylinder one night. Our boss was there for us all, even if it meant calling at 1 or 2 am. He told us, ‘Just focus on helping people, no need to do other work’. He even announced a concept wherein anyone can work from anywhere, permanently. I am really fortunate to have him as my mentor.”

Jerome Jaganathan, a sales professional from Lodhi Colony, says: “When many of my teammates were worried about salaries getting cut, our boss stepped up and made sure we get full salaries throughout the Covid period. In fact, he’s often asked us if we need help, since the pandemic struck.”

RELATED STORIES

Some share how their bosses have helped them stay mentally healthy amid #WFH life. “In mid-August, my boss acknowledged my need for a short break to improve my mental health, and approved a week-long leave for a trip to Ladakh, that too on short notice. He has also been helping me manage overwhelming work phases. This is so thoughtful, especially in times like these,” says Dishant Passi, a Delhi-based business analyst in multimedia domain.

And Preeti Chauhan, a Delhi-based marketing professional, recounts how her boss personally prepared meals for a Covid-infected colleague: “My boss himself cooked dal, rice and green vegetables, arranged medicines and nariyal pani to send to the home of that colleague and her brother, who were both infected. And when talking to the team, he told us all to take it easy and not stress about work.” Well, isn’t that a shift from the usual boss bitching?

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi: Yamuna littered with waste despite curbs on idol immersion

Delhi CP conducts security audit, withdraws 500 personnel from protection duties

Haryana govt increases deployment at Singhu

Delhiwale: An actor on life’s stage
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP