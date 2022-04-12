Home / Cities / Delhi News / Building workers get 5k aid under Delhi govt scheme
Building workers get 5k aid under Delhi govt scheme

  • Construction activities were halted in Delhi in November last year due to rising air pollution.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 03:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi government has started disbursing a grant of 5,000 to all registered construction workers for loss of work owing to the construction ban that was imposed during the winter to curb air pollution in the city, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Construction activities were halted in Delhi in November last year due to rising air pollution.

To compensate for the losses and provide support to construction workers, the Delhi government announced a grant of 5,000 to each construction worker and an amount of 350 crore was released for this.

“In the first phase, the government had provided an assistance of 245 crore to 492,000 workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, immediately after the ban was announced in November. After this, an amount of 41.9 crores was distributed to 83,000 workers on Holi this year. In the current instalment, an amount of 11.6 crores has been distributed to over 23,000 construction workers who have successfully updated their bank account. This assistance amount will reach the workers’ accounts within two working days. This amount has been given to all the construction workers registered with the construction board before November 24, 2021. Also, every construction worker who has completed the bank amendment till March 23, 2022, has received 5,000 in the current instalment,” said Sisodia.

There are about 1.1 million construction workers in Delhi, of which 900,000 workers are registered with the welfare board. The deputy chief minister appealed to all construction workers to get themselves registered with the Delhi Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board at the earliest to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes.

“I also urge the workers who have not received the assistance due to issues with their bank details to get it updated as soon as possible. They can get their bank account details modified free of cost on the e-district website. The assistance amount will be sent to their accounts by the government in the next payment cycle,” he said.

QUICKREADS
  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain&nbsp;

    Jain: Covid situation under control, XE variant not a cause for concern

    Noting that the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the Capital, health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday urged people to not panic amid reports of a new XE variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, that causes Covid-19, pointing out that it has not been classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization . Since April 4, the Covid positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 1% mark.

  • The seized contraband is estimated to be over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 crore in the international market. (Getty Images/Vetta)

    7 held with over 15 kg of heroin, worth 60 cr, in 2 separate cases

    The special cell of Delhi Police on Monday said they have recovered over 15 kilos of heroin from seven peddlers, belonging to two different gangs, who were arrested in separate operations carried out in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between March 31 and April 7. Three cars used for transporting the contraband were also seized from the arrested persons, they said.

  • Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bhavtosh Shankhdhar said that of the three students, two are from one school and of these two, one lives in Noida.

    Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida shut after students test positive

    Physical classes were stopped in three schools in Noida and Ghaziabad after over 20 students and teachers tested positive for Covid-19 over the last week, school officials said on Monday. In Noida, at least 16 Covid-19 cases -- 13 students and three teachers -- were detected till Monday in a school in Sector 40, after the first case was reported on April 6. The school will return to offline classes on April 18.

  • Monday’s high of 42.6°C has eclipsed Saturday’s maximum temperature of 42.4°C, which was also the highest recorded in the first half of April in the last 72 years.

    Delhi sets heatwave record on hottest April day in 5yrs

    Delhi recorded its fifth consecutive heatwave day on Monday with the Safdarjung observatory, the Capital's base station for weather, recording a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius (C), seven degrees above normal, making it the hottest April day since 2017 when it touched 43.2C on April 21. The brief respite will be due to a western disturbance over northwest India.

  • Though no new Covid fatality was reported on the day, the active case count in the tricity rose to 37 from 33 in the last 24 hours. (HT File)

    5 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

    As many as five fresh Covid-19 infections were reported in the tricity on Monday, against the six cases on Sunday. Four cases were reported from Chandigarh while one case surfaced in Mohali. No new case was reported from Panchkula. In Chandigarh, the infected people are residents of Sectors 9, 10, 35 and 44. The daily positivity rate was 0.73% in Chandigarh, followed by 0.38% in Mohali and 0 in Panchkula.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
