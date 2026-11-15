Burari man held for beating woman to death

New Delhi: Police on Saturday said they have arrested a person for allegedly beating to death a woman whom he found in an inebriated state on a roadside and who objected to his sexual advances. Police said the body of the woman was found near a vacant plot in Burari on November 8 (Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Pramod Singh, was arrested on Friday, police said.

Police said the body of the woman, in her 40s, was found near a vacant plot in Burari on November 8.

Police said, according to interrogation, the incident took place on the night of November 7, when the woman was found lying by the roadside and spotted by the accused in the area.

“He lifted the woman and forcibly took her to a vacant plot. The woman objected to his sexual advances and an argument broke out which turned violent. The accused hit the woman with an object multiple times, killing her on the spot,” said a police officer.

The accused dumped the body at the vacant plot and fled. Police said, following the discovery of the body, they scanned CCTVs and identified the suspect. He lives in Burari and takes odd jobs.

Police said they are trying to ascertain the woman’s identity and her family members.