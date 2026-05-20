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Bus shelters in Delhi set to get digital displays, panic alarms

Delhi government plans to redevelop bus shelters and terminals with modern facilities, costing over ₹650 crore, enhancing public transport infrastructure.

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:28 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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The Delhi government has initiated a citywide plan to redevelop bus queue shelters, bus stops and terminals with modern infrastructure and commuter-focused facilities, officials said on Monday. The project, estimated to cost more than 650 crore, aims to upgrade existing public transport infrastructure and add new shelters in areas where they are currently lacking.

Bus shelters in Delhi set to get digital displays, panic alarms

According to officials, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has floated a tender to appoint a project management consultancy firm that will design and oversee the redevelopment work. The selected agency will also conduct a survey across the national capital to identify locations requiring additional bus queue shelters (BQS).

The project is expected to cover around 3,575 bus shelters currently maintained by DTIDC. Officials said the estimated project cost will include maintenance of the upgraded infrastructure for a period of 20 years.

“As part of the redevelopment plan, the new shelters will include several technology-enabled features and passenger amenities. These include panic alarm systems, digital advertising panels, LED lighting, weather display systems and provisions for installing solar panels. All shelters will also be equipped with a public information system to provide real-time bus-related information to commuters,” said transport minister Pankaj Singh in a statement.

The planned overhaul of bus shelters is expected to coincide with the city’s broader push to strengthen public transport systems and improve last-mile connectivity. Officials said the survey component of the project would help assess commuter demand and identify underserved areas requiring new shelters.

 
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