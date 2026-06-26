Cab driver scouted area for 45 minutes before abducting 10-yr-old: Police

The 29-year-old cab driver accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl in south Delhi spent nearly 45 minutes scouting the area before abducting the child, investigators aware of the case details said on Thursday.

The incident took place early on Monday when the girl was sleeping on a footpath near CDR Chowk with her parents and three younger siblings. (Representative photo)

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Police officials involved in the probe said the accused told investigators that he first drove past the footpath where the girl was asleep with her family nearly an hour before the abduction and spotted the 10-year-old, but since she was sleeping close to her mother, he decided to wait for a better opportunity. He later returned and allegedly forced the child into his car.

“We have now established that he reached the spot almost an hour before the incident,” said an investigating officer. “He arrived for the first time around 3.30am to 3.45am but did not pick up the girl then. He drove towards Chhattarpur Road and returned a short while later.”

According to another investigator, who also sought to remain anonymous, the accused told police during questioning that he had noticed the girl during his earlier visit to the area. “When he returned, he saw that she was sleeping next to her mother. He waited for her to move slightly away before lifting her and dragging her towards the car. She screamed for help, which alerted her father, who briefly chased the vehicle on foot but was unable to catch it,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident took place early on Monday when the girl was sleeping on a footpath near CDR Chowk with her parents and three younger siblings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident took place early on Monday when the girl was sleeping on a footpath near CDR Chowk with her parents and three younger siblings. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the accused, identified as Bashu Kumar Singh, allegedly abducted the child around 4.15am and drove towards Mandi village, where investigators believe the sexual assault took place inside the vehicle. He later drove towards the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, where the child was killed and her body concealed in a forested area, investigators said.

The accused was arrested within six hours of the crime, while the girl’s body was recovered nearly 11 to 12 hours later after the accused allegedly led police to the location.

On Tuesday, police took Singh to Mandi village for reconstruction of events linked to the investigation. During the exercise, he allegedly attempted to snatch a police officer’s gun, following which he was shot in the leg during during a brief exchange of fire with cops, police said.

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HT reported on Thursday that police had approached three cab aggregators seeking explanations on how a man with multiple criminal cases in Bihar was able to register as a driver-partner and transport passengers.

According to police, Singh had been booked in five criminal cases in Bihar’s Khagaria district between 2015 and 2022, including cases involving molestation, assault, attempted murder and rioting.

Two senior officers said police had written again to the cab companies after not receiving a response to their initial queries regarding background verification and police clearance documents.

Investigators have also found records of several traffic violations against Singh, including challans for speeding and jumping red lights.

Police said the accused initially switched off his mobile phone after the crime but switched it on again roughly an hour later and resumed accepting rides through cab platforms.

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“He appeared to believe that returning to work immediately would help him avoid suspicion,” an officer said.

Police traced him to west Delhi’s Vikaspuri while he was dropping off a passenger and arrested him there.

Investigators said the accused had also attempted to clean the vehicle to destroy evidence. “He washed parts of the car from inside and outside, but forensic teams have recovered hair and other samples from the vehicle.l Evidence has also been collected from the locations linked to the investigation, including biological samples and other material objects,” an officer said.

Police said Singh would be taken again to Mandi village and the Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Friday for further reconstruction of events, with forensic teams accompanying investigators to gather additional evidence from the sites.