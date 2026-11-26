Delhi Police said on Wednesday they have detained the owner of a cafe in east Delhi where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped early Tuesday and are searching for the three men accused in the case.

The developments come a day after police arrested two women and a man in connection with the case. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) more less

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Police said the owner of the cafe in Preet Vihar was detained because his establishment was used in the alleged crime and liquor was consumed there even though it doesn’t have a licence. The cafe has been sealed.

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Three of the accused -- all men -- are still on the run and raids are being conducted to catch them. The developments come a day after police arrested two women and a man in connection with the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Rajeev Kumar said a case was lodged under sections of gangrape, and medical examination and counselling of the complainant were done. “Her statement was recorded and we made subsequent arrests. We are looking for the three remaining accused,” he said.

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According to at least two officers aware of the investigation in the case, on Monday night, the survivor and six others – two women and four men – went to a cafe where she worked and partied before leaving around 2 a.m.

The officers, who sought to remain anonymous, said that based on CCTV footage and the woman’s statements, police have pieced together the sequence of events. After leaving the first cafe, the woman allegedly called her mother and said she was going to a friend’s house in Mandawali.

What we know about the Preet Vihar case so far

“Another male friend (not an accused) dropped the woman and her two female friends at a house in Mandawali,” an officer said.

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After some time, the three women stepped outside and met the four men again and went to another cafe nearby. “One of the accused used to work at that cafe previously. He knew the keys were hidden under a flower pot for easy access. He took the group there, retrieved the keys, opened the cafe, which had already shut for the night, and held a party inside,” the officer added.

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All seven – including the woman – were present at the cafe, where they allegedly consumed alcohol till around 3:30-4am, when they left.

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At around 5:45am, the woman, accompanied by her male friend, made a PCR call. “She has alleged that the two men who were with her at the cafe sexually assaulted her inside the second cafe while others are accomplices as they didn’t intervene. She was taken to the police station and sent for medical examination,” another officer said.

One of the arrested persons, a woman in her 20s, told police she was with the complainant the entire time and denied the gangrape allegations. “She said they were partying and one of the men held the complainant’s hand. She is not aware of any other incident,” a second officer said.

Police said the cafe owner was detained for questioning. “He said he had no idea that some people had opened the cafe and were partying inside. He also does not have permission to sell liquor, but the victim admitted all of them were consuming liquor. We have sealed the second cafe to probe the matter and collect evidence. The cafe also had no CCTVs. Both establishments had no CCTVs inside or outside,” the officer added.

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Officers said they will also question the staffer of the second cafe who gave information to one of the accused about the keys. The cafe will be inspected for violating laws related to liquor and for relevant documents.