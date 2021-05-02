Call of duty: Delhi Police extends care to its warriors, their families

From arranging for oxygen cylinders to donating plasma, Delhi Police personnel have been playing a crucial role in the fight against Covid-19. In the process, many cops have succumbed to the virus. But now, Delhi Police has set up three special Covid Care Centres, one each in Shahdara, Rohini and Dwarka, for its personnel and their families.

“These centres come as a relief since they are dedicated to our needs,” says Sudesh, wife of Delhi Police constable Bijender Deswal, adding, “My husband became Covid positive last year. Though he didn’t have to get hospitalised, but we were very worried. Today, there are so many police officers whose families or they themselves are battling Covid-19. So the initiative to open these Covid centres comes as a blessing because we can be now assured that incase we get infected, we will be taken care of!”

“These facilities have been made for immediate relief of patients before they find admission in the hospital. While Shahdara and Rohini are operational, Dwarka PTS will also soon be operational,” says Chinmoy Biswal, DCP Crime and PRO, Delhi Police. He adds that “Delhi Police resources will cater to the facility and provide medicines, an ambulance for emergencies, and a police team under an Inspector, which will look after the facility and coordination in each place.”

At Shahdara Covid Care Centre — the biggest of the three — R Sathiyasundaram, DCP Shahdara, informs that 16 police personnel and their family members are quarantined at present. He adds, “We have a capacity of 78 beds, including 30 oxygen beds. We have one doctor and one nurse from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, who are working round the clock, along with four more medical personnel. A special corona kit is also being made available to the personnel getting admitted, which includes essentials such as sanitisers, handwash, masks, slippers and other toiletries. We are trying to ensure that the health parameters of people who are Covid positive can be stabilised before hospitalisation.”

Collaborating on this project with Delhi Police, is a Delhi-based non-profit organisation, Sewa Bharati, to provide oxygen cylinders to these Covid Care Centres. Hemant Kumar, vice-president of the organisation, says, “Delhi Police is doing immense amount of work to ensure law and order in the city while also providing basic necessities to the people. We had a dialysis centre where we had certain oxygen cylinders that had been donated to us; we are now providing these to Delhi Police’s Covid Care Centres, as well as other underprivileged patients around the Capital. The Police has always supported us, and we are humbled to be of service to them.”

