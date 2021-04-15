Capital tightens curbs as cases spiral out of control

The Delhi government on Thursday shut malls, gyms, restaurants, reduced capacity at cinemas until April 30, and clamped a curfew on movement and assembly of people this weekend, as part of its efforts to arrest surging coronavirus infections that threaten to overrun the health infrastructure in the city with India’s worst outbreak.

Malls, gymnasiums, spas, assembly halls, entertainment parks and auditoriums will be shut, dine-in facilities at restaurants in the city will be barred, and cinemas will be allowed to function at 30% capacity, said an order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Only one weekly market per day per zone in municipal zones will be allowed, subject to compliance of Covid-19 protocols. Essential service workers and people out for emergencies, outstation travel or weddings will be allowed, said the order.

The weekend curfew will be in place between 10pm on Friday and 5am on Monday.

“On weekdays, people have to earn their livelihood. But on the weekend, people go out for entertainment and other activities, which can be curtailed. Hence, to break the chain of infections, we are imposing a weekend curfew,” said Kejriwal, an hour after meeting lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on the Capital’s coronavirus situation.

The CM, however, said that the situation will be monitored closely, and the curbs could be extended beyond April 30, and the curfew could also be imposed on following weekends, if needed. “People should not think of it as an inconvenience for them. It is in fact for their own safety,” he added. He sought to allay fears that the Capital was out of hospital beds but asked citizens to not be choosy about where to get admitted.

The announcement comes a day after the city logged its highest one-day Covid-19 spike at 17,282 on Wednesday. The test positivity rate – a ratio of the number of positive cases to total tests conducted, and a measure of the scale of an outbreak in the region – has shot up from 0.59% a month ago, to 20.2% on Thursday – the highest in since June 26. Since April 1, the seven-day average of daily infections have shot up 590% and the city now has 54,309 active cases. The weekend curfew comes on top of 10pm-5am night curfew restrictions that are in place until April 30. On Thursday, the city logged 16,699 cases but the positivity rate soared to 20.22% because of lower testing the previous day as it was a public holiday. Over the weekend, restaurants will be allowed to do home deliveries and only establishments selling essential goods such as medicines, grocery or food items will be open. This means that regular markets will be open during the week, but will be shut this weekend, barring shops selling medicines or groceries. Cinemas will also be shut this weekend because only essential workers are allowed to travel.

Government and judicial officials, diplomats, journalists and doctors will be allowed to travel this weekend on production of a valid identity card. People coming from or going to airports, railway stations or interstate bus terminals will be allowed on production of a valid ticket. But all other workers -- grocery shop staff, internet workers, bank staff, delivery personnel, petrol pump workers, private security staff, among others -- and people going for Covid-19 vaccination will need to show a valid curfew pass to be allowed to travel. People feeling sick, going for a Covid-19 test or in medical emergencies will be allowed.

These passes will be available online on www.delhi.gov.in. A senior official said passes issued for the night curfew will be valid for movement during this weekend.

“We will not allow any inconvenience to those involved in essential services like going to hospitals, railway stations or airports and also weddings. We will issue passes for their movement quickly and without harassment,” Kejriwal said.

He added that steps will be taken to control crowds in all markets and public places. The government will also ensure a strict enforcement of Covd-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks.

Public transport such as Delhi Metro and DTC and cluster buses will operate during the weekend but won’t allow the general public. Only essential workers will be allowed to board. The same will hold true for cabs or auto-rickshaws during the weekend.

The government allowed weddings to go ahead.

“This is the wedding season and many people’s weddings are also scheduled, and all preparations done. We don’t want to inconvenience them. We will allow their movement with curfew passes and they will be provided the same without any harassment,” Kejriwal said.

Under existing curbs, weddings can allow a maximum of 50 guests and funerals 20 guests.