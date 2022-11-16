Capturing emotions on canvas: When intangible art takes centre stage

Love, anger, strength and purity are emotions that can’t be touched, but felt. These inspired Mexican plastic artist, Pedro Trueba Zepeda, when he set out to create works that are now exhibited as part of an ongoing exhibition, titled The Intangible and the Invisible.

Featuring 46 abstract works, the canvases have been conceptualised keeping in mind the colours, textures and shapes that are intangible and hence, form the basis of this show. Zepeda, who has so far created more than 9,000 artistic works, which are recognised across the globe, shares how he “believes in the evolution in art” and strongly feels that “the aim of art is to motivate and to move the emotions of people”.

Elucidating his thoughts on art, he says, “Evolution has to start in realism. An artist needs to start and dominate the arena of realism and travel from there to other expressions, to other art forms, to impressionism, expressionism, surrealism and finally to the abstract.”

His canvases represent the “feelings and emotions of all human beings”. Stating the reason behind his choice to let emotions drive his brush strokes, Zepeda says, “The same way that we can represent or portray things, which can be seen or touched, we can also express the sentiments that can’t be seen.”

Having participated in more than 100 national and 23 international exhibitions, he shares how colours, textures and movement remind him of Mexico, “especially Minatitlán city in the state of Veracruz within Mexico.” He shares, “Whether it’s in New York, Canada, Portugal, Israel, Spain, or Jordan... Public reaction is what enriches the work of an artist. This being my first time in India, I am anxious to see the reaction of people to what I am presenting here.”

Catch It Live

What: The Intangible and the Invisible

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

On till: November 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jorbagh on Yellow Line and JLN Stadium on Violet Line

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

