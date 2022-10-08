CBI charge sheet against conman Sukesh in 2019 impersonation case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge sheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and a Delhi resident, Sanjay Jain, in a 2019 case of impersonation filed against them at a police station in Chennai’s Tiruvallur, said officials aware of the development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CBI officials said the charge sheet was filed before a chief judicial magistrate in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram. The agency started probing the case in March 2020, after the case (earlier registered in November 2019 at Chennai) was transferred to CBI by the Supreme Court.

The CBI’s case is that sometime in October 2019, Chandrashekar called a person, who handled the finances of a temple in Andhra Pradesh, and posed as the Union law secretary. The income tax department earlier conducted searches on people and firms linked with the temple trust.

Using methods he later adopted to dupe Aditi Singh, wife of industrialist Shivinder Mohan Singh, Chandrashekhar pressured a trust member to pay ₹7.50 crore, of which he got around ₹2 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During investigations, the roles of both the accused emerged. The accused people allegedly conspired to cheat by impersonation using digital devices. One of the accused allegedly committed the offence while being on parole in October 2019 and also impersonated many senior officers of the government of India and made phone calls to various persons who were facing criminal cases under several investigating agencies,” said a CBI official.

The official added that Chandrashekhar extorted large amounts as bribes from them in the guise of settling their cases.

“The other accused resident of Punjabi Bagh in Delhi was in regular contact with the said accused and used to handle his legal matters by arranging lawyers, dealing his parole matter,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandrashekhar (33) is involved in at least 32 criminal cases across Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other states. His counsel was not available for comments.