CBI files case over misappropriation of Delhi slum improvement board funds

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against unknown officials of Bank of Baroda and Delhi govt-run shelter improvement board (DUSIB) for alleged misappropriation of funds. The FIR was filed on Friday over misappropriation of ₹207 crore, the agency said.

The agency came across irregularities while conducting a surprise check at the accounts department of DUSIB on April 13. It revealed that between September 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, investments of about ₹214 crore was made using the funds of DUSIB in the form of 112 fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) with Bank of Baroda's Paharganj branch in New Delhi, the agency said.

"The 112 FDRs issued by which were purportedly issued by BOB, Paharganj, are only printouts on A4 size papers and are not security papers," the CBI further said.

The surprise check also revealed that DUSIB is maintaining accounts only with Central Bank of India and none of its accounts is maintained with Bank of Baroda, according to CBI.

The unknown bank officials have been booked for criminal conspiracy, forgery and criminal breach of trust.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) functions under the control of government of NCT of Delhi. According to its website, the board functions under the purview of the DUSIB Act, 2010 which empowers it to notify certain areas as slums, where with the passage of time, the buildings have become dilapidated and the basic civic services are missing.

The Slum and JJ Department, which was earlier part of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), was transferred to this board after its creation on July 1, 2010.

The DUSIB is primarily responsible for improving the quality of the life of slum and dwellers of Jhuggie Jhomprie (JJ) in Delhi. The chief minister functions as the chairperson of the autonomous body.