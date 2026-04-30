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Census 2027: Self-enumeration drive to begin in MCD areas from May 1

Citizens can also provide their data online, by visiting the self-enumeration website, registering, and submitting information, said officials

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 11:28 pm IST
By Saloni Bhatia, New Delhi
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The self-enumeration exercise under Census 2027 will kick off on Friday, with officials planning to begin the drive with lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, chief minister Rekha Gupta and newly appointed mayor Pravesh Wahi, officials said.

The official also clarified that those residing in MCD areas will be counted in the Census regardless of domicile status. (Representational image)

The self-enumeration phase is a 15-day window — from May 1 to May 15 — preceding the start of the house-listing operation (HLO), when the first deployment of census officials will take place.

“We will hold self-enumeration camps across all municipal wards. In the initial days, the focus will be on getting dignitaries self-enumerated. On Friday, we plan to begin the exercise with LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, CM Rekha Gupta and mayor Pravesh Wahi,” an official said.

Another official from the central district said camps will be held in educational institutions and other prominent locations to spread awareness about the exercise.

In south-east Delhi, district authorities have roped in residents’ associations to organise camps in their respective areas.

The first official said citizens can also provide their data by visiting the self-enumeration website, registering, and submitting information. This will generate a 16-digit code that can be shared with the enumerator during the house visit to verify the information provided digitally.

The official also clarified that those residing in MCD areas will be counted in the Census regardless of domicile status.

“Also, you do not need to provide any documents while filling in your details for the Census. You can also call the toll-free number 1855 for any help or assistance,” he added.

The HLO will run in a 30-day window from May 16 to June 15 in MCD areas.

HLO is the first field exercise of the Census, under which all buildings and households are systematically mapped, listed and geo-tagged to collect data on housing conditions, amenities and asset ownership. This data acts as the foundation for subsequent population enumeration.

More than three million enumerators, supervisors and other officials are involved in the exercise across the country. Enumerators will collect and submit data through a mobile app, and the self-enumeration portal will be available in 16 languages, including Hindi and English.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

taranjit singh sandhu Rekha Gupta
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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