New Delhi, The Centre has asked all states and Union territories to encourage colleges, universities and academic institutions to study and document selected case studies and best practices under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

Centre asks states to publish JJM 2.0 best practices in every district

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In a communication to the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries in charge of rural drinking water in all the states and Union territories, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti has said such studies may cover successful village-level models, panchayat-led initiatives, community ownership, functionality of water-supply schemes and measurable outcomes of mission interventions.

The department has also said the findings of these studies may be encouraged for publication through academic journals, institutional reports, newsletters, research papers, websites and other suitable platforms.

This will help build an evidence-based knowledge repository and support a wider replication of successful models across districts and states, it has said.

The states have also been requested to organise tours for higher-secondary and senior-secondary students from nearby schools to multi-village schemes, including water-treatment plants and intake wells, and facilities using modern technologies, such as SCADA and IoT systems, as well as NABL-accredited water-testing laboratories.

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{{^usCountry}} The states have been asked to identify suitable case studies and tour sites and facilitate necessary coordination with local academic institutions, schools, district water and sanitation missions and gram panchayats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The states have been asked to identify suitable case studies and tour sites and facilitate necessary coordination with local academic institutions, schools, district water and sanitation missions and gram panchayats. {{/usCountry}}

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The department has further requested that at least one student tour be conducted and one case study or best practice with local academic institutions be published in each district by the end of September.

The Jal Jeevan Mission has generated several noteworthy best practices across the states and Union territories in areas including community participation, source sustainability, water-quality management, operation and maintenance, technology adoption and decentralised governance, the department said.

The initiative will strengthen learning, promote innovation and enhance the visibility of the impactful work being undertaken under JJM 2.0, it added.

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The states have also been requested to submit consolidated district-wise details of the activities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.