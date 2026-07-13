Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the central government has approved the major 28 capital projects proposed by the Delhi Government under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Centre clears ₹1,647 crore worth Delhi projects under special aid scheme

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Besides, taking note of Delhi’s significant increase in capital expenditure from its own resources, the Centre has also granted an additional incentive of ₹756 crore, she said.

The ₹1,647 crore projects approved under the SASCI scheme include Delhi Metro projects, Barapullah elevated corridor, Karawal Nagar flyover, EV charging stations at DTC depots, and several other key road infrastructure projects, CM Gupta said.

“The decision will accelerate development works across the Capital and enable citizens to benefit from improved public facilities. Once completed, these projects will strengthen Delhi’s transport and road infrastructure while bringing substantial improvements to public amenities,” she said.

The Barapullah phase-3 elevated corridor is a key infrastructure project aimed at improving east-south connectivity in the Capital. Once operational, it will provide around 9km signal-free route between Mayur Vihar in east Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in south Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan and cut travel time to around 15 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} The projects for which funds have been provided will be executed by the transport department and Public Works Department (PWD). The government will also be sending proposals for other infrastructure projects in the coming weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The projects for which funds have been provided will be executed by the transport department and Public Works Department (PWD). The government will also be sending proposals for other infrastructure projects in the coming weeks. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the Centre’s SASCI scheme, states and Union Territories receive interest-free financial assistance for infrastructure projects. The scheme also offers financial incentives to encourage strategic reforms and increased capital investment by states.

Gupta said the government had prioritised the scheme from beginning and had consistently urged the central government to approve Delhi’s infrastructure projects under SASCI. The 28 projects proposed by the Delhi government were approved on July 9.

Officials said the finance department has been assigned the task of coordinating with all departments so construction progresses swiftly to ensure timely execution of projects.