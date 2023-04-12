Centre to allocate 1,500cr for Delhi road infrastructure

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that the Centre will allocate ₹1,500 crore from the Central Road Fund for projects related to the improvement and upgradation of road-related infrastructure in Delhi.

The project of beautifying the 8km stretch between Dhaula Kuan and IGI airport involved cleaning, the acquisition and installation of sculptures, the restoration of footpaths and walkways, and extensive horticultural upgradation. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gadkari, who was accompanied by lieutenant governor VK Saxena, inaugurated a beautified 8km stretch between Dhaula Kuan and Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport — developed at a cost of ₹22 crore — and said that the funds he has released will be used for projects envisaged by the state government under the supervision of the LG.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gadkari said the 8km stretch earlier used to be in a shabby condition.

“LG Saxena took the initiative and made the plan for its revamp, and the state PWD (Public Works Department) has done a lot of hard work. Sculptures were selected from Rajasthan. When I was commuting along the stretch last night, I saw people taking selfies along the road,” the minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have to make Delhi clean and pollution-free. Delhi is our capital. I am allocating ₹1,500 crore from the Central Road Fund. I have urged the lieutenant governor to make other parts of the city beautiful along similar lines,” he added.

Gadkari said that the aesthetic upgradation of this stretch has been done, not only in wake of the upcoming G20 Summit but with an aim of creating permanent assets in the Capital that will help change the landscape of the city.

LG Saxena said the 8km stretch is an important road as it connects the Capital to the IGI airport.

“Our entry point should be beautiful. I had approached the minister last year as the road was under NHAI and he had sanctioned ₹22 crore. More than 200 trucks of garbage has been removed during the project, and it seemed as if the stretch had never been cleaned over the last 10 years. We ourselves went to select the sculptures of lions and elephants from Rajasthan. Delhi should always be ready for festivals, even beyond G20,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The revamp of the 8km stretch was conceptualised in May 2022, and the redevelopment works commenced in July, being completed over nine months.

The project involved physical cleaning of the stretch, the acquisition and installation of sculptures, the restoration of footpaths and walkways, and extensive horticultural upgradation, an official from the LG office said.

“During the forthcoming G20 Summit, many international dignitaries will be visiting Delhi and therefore, keeping in view the immense importance of this road, beautification of this road was undertaken,” the official said.