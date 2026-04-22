Centre to resume wheat procurement in Delhi after 4-year gap

New Delhi: The Centre has directed the Food Corporation of India to restart wheat procurement in Delhi, marking a resumption after a gap since 2021-22, officials said on Tuesday.

The initiative is expected to directly benefit around 21,000 farmers in Delhi, an official said. (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The development follows a recent letter by the chief minister, Rekha Gupta, to union consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister Pralhad Joshi, seeking the immediate resumption of wheat procurement in Delhi during the ongoing rabi season.

In her communication, Gupta flagged that the absence of local procurement was forcing farmers to sell at below MSP prices, adversely impacting their incomes, officials said.

Acting on the request, the Centre has directed the FCI to begin procurement operations in Delhi for the 2026-27 rabi marketing season. Procurement will commence on April 24 at two key locations — the FCI depot in Narela and the Najafgarh mandi — enabling farmers to sell their produce closer to home, they added.

The decision is expected to ensure that farmers receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce while strengthening the local agricultural ecosystem, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Capital has around 29,000 hectares under cultivation and produces nearly 80,000 metric tonnes of wheat annually, exceeding local consumption and leaving a marketable surplus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Capital has around 29,000 hectares under cultivation and produces nearly 80,000 metric tonnes of wheat annually, exceeding local consumption and leaving a marketable surplus. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The initiative is expected to directly benefit around 21,000 farmers in Delhi. Farmers will be required to carry their Aadhaar cards, land records, and bank passbooks to sell their produce at procurement centres, the CMO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative is expected to directly benefit around 21,000 farmers in Delhi. Farmers will be required to carry their Aadhaar cards, land records, and bank passbooks to sell their produce at procurement centres, the CMO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Welcoming the decision, Gupta said farmers in Delhi will gain more equitable and easier access to the government procurement system, and the availability of local centres will significantly reduce the need to transport produce to other states, cutting logistics and handling costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Welcoming the decision, Gupta said farmers in Delhi will gain more equitable and easier access to the government procurement system, and the availability of local centres will significantly reduce the need to transport produce to other states, cutting logistics and handling costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for the initiative, Gupta said, “This is an important step in prioritising farmers’ interests. With coordinated efforts between the Centre and the Delhi government, farmers in the capital will be able to secure fair value for their produce and become more economically empowered,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for the initiative, Gupta said, “This is an important step in prioritising farmers’ interests. With coordinated efforts between the Centre and the Delhi government, farmers in the capital will be able to secure fair value for their produce and become more economically empowered,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON