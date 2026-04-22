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Centre to resume wheat procurement in Delhi after 4-year gap

The Centre has ordered the FCI to resume wheat procurement in Delhi, benefiting 21,000 farmers and ensuring they receive Minimum Support Prices.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:12 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi: The Centre has directed the Food Corporation of India to restart wheat procurement in Delhi, marking a resumption after a gap since 2021-22, officials said on Tuesday.

The initiative is expected to directly benefit around 21,000 farmers in Delhi, an official said. (Representative photo)

The development follows a recent letter by the chief minister, Rekha Gupta, to union consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister Pralhad Joshi, seeking the immediate resumption of wheat procurement in Delhi during the ongoing rabi season.

In her communication, Gupta flagged that the absence of local procurement was forcing farmers to sell at below MSP prices, adversely impacting their incomes, officials said.

Acting on the request, the Centre has directed the FCI to begin procurement operations in Delhi for the 2026-27 rabi marketing season. Procurement will commence on April 24 at two key locations — the FCI depot in Narela and the Najafgarh mandi — enabling farmers to sell their produce closer to home, they added.

The decision is expected to ensure that farmers receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce while strengthening the local agricultural ecosystem, officials said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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