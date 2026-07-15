Centre upholds decision to withdraw CSC’s recognition

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has upheld its decision to withdraw recognition from the Central Secretariat Club (CSC), one of Delhi’s oldest clubs, after a three-member committee reconsidered the matter following a Delhi High Court order and found the earlier action “fair and justified”.

Established in 1919, the Central Secretariat Club operates from Park Street near Talkatora Road. The club caters to serving and retired central government employees.

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Club officials, however, said they would again approach the high court for legal remedy, alleging that their representative was not given adequate time to present the club’s case. The DoPT had first withdrawn the club’s recognition on February 24, citing a series of alleged violations and irregularities, including gambling, withholding of information and financial misappropriation.

The Directorate of Estates, under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, subsequently cancelled the allotment of the 2.8-acre government-owned plot on which the club operates, prompting the CSC to approach the Delhi High Court.

Established in 1919, the Central Secretariat Club operates from Park Street near Talkatora Road. The club caters to serving and retired central government employees.

In an office memorandum issued on Tuesday, the DoPT said the high court had on April 2 directed that the club be given an opportunity to make their case against the decision.

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{{^usCountry}} “The CS Club, through its representative, submitted its representation dated 15.04.2026 to the Department of Personnel & Training. Accordingly, a Representation Evaluation Committee of three officers of the Department, as approved by the competent authority, was constituted vide order dated 23.04.2026 to consider the submissions and representation of the Club and make its recommendation to Director (Welfare), DoPT,” the memorandum said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The CS Club, through its representative, submitted its representation dated 15.04.2026 to the Department of Personnel & Training. Accordingly, a Representation Evaluation Committee of three officers of the Department, as approved by the competent authority, was constituted vide order dated 23.04.2026 to consider the submissions and representation of the Club and make its recommendation to Director (Welfare), DoPT,” the memorandum said. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee examined the club’s representation and upheld the earlier decision, with the DoPT saying the withdrawal of recognition was “fair and justified”.

The department cited alleged violations and non-adherence to rules, and said the club had failed to meaningfully represent central government employees. It also alleged that office-bearers had facilitated and protected unauthorised occupants.

In its February order, the DoPT had cited several alleged violations, including illegal card gambling, restricting membership to a small section of central government employees, withholding information from the department, financial irregularities, the alleged death of an employee after drinking on the premises, removal of CCTV cameras and discriminatory treatment of lower-level staff.

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Club officials disputed the allegations and accused the government of seeking to take back the land on which the club stands.

“The person who died at the club died of natural causes. Even the police and post-mortem report confirmed this. There was no gambling activity. Card playing was a recreational activity during a festival. The government wants to take back the land,” a club official said, asking not to be named.

The official said a meeting of all committee members had been called for Wednesday to chart the club’s next course of action.

The DoPT had also asked the Directorate of Estates to initiate eviction proceedings, as the property is owned by the Union government.

In its February order, the DoPT said the club was established primarily to promote staff welfare, recreation and social cohesion among lower- and mid-level central government officials, but now had a relatively small active membership despite the presence of several thousand central government employees in and around Delhi.

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The club’s executive committee comprises 10 retired and 11 serving government employees, including three members nominated by the DoPT. The department said in its February order that the alleged irregularities had been flagged by the government-nominated members of the club. The CSC functions under the aegis of the DoPT.