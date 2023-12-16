Raghav Chadha appointed AAP’s leader in Upper House

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been appointed its MP, Raghav Chadha, as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha in place of senior party leader Sanjay Singh, who has been in jail for the last three months in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Raghav Chadha was elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab in 2022. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the absence of Sanjay Singh, the party has appointed Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha,” an AAP official said on Saturday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In a letter to Rajya Sabha, AAP has informed that in Singh’s absence, Chadha will be the party leader in the Upper House.

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that a letter has been received from AAP regarding appointing Chadha as its floor leader. The letter is with the RS secretary general for implementation, they added.

AAP has 10 MPs in Rajya Sabha, seven from Punjab and three from Delhi. Chadha served as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and was an MLA from the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency before he was elected as the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab in 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Singh, who is an MP from Delhi, was arrested on October 4 this year. He is the second senior-most AAP leader to be arrested in the excise case after former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

AAP has the fourth largest strength in Rajya Sabha after Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Trinamool Congress.