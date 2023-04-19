Fatehpuri Masjid gets fresh lease of life after major revamp

The minarets of Chandni Chowk’s Fatehpuri Masjid received a fresh lease of life six months after conservation and repair work.

Constructed in the 1650s by Fatehpuri Begum, a queen of Mughal emperor Shahjahan, the over 300-year-old red sandstone mosque had not seen any major conservation efforts in the past 50-odd years. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

In November 2022, the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) started the long overdue conservation efforts to spruce up the historical mosque and strengthen its minarets that had become structurally weak over time.

HT reported the deteriorating condition of the mosque, the significant damage it sustained in the absence of conservation, and the worrying status of its minarets on June 21 and July 26, 2022. In August, Waqf officials carried out an assessment of the scale of repairs required at the mosque, before initiating work on the central part of the mosque in November, including the two minarets.

According to Waqf board officials it was the first conservation work on the mosque’s minarets in 300 years.

Mehfooz Mohammad, section officer, DWB, said the board and residents from Old Delhi pitched funds for repairs which were undertaken in consultation with conservation experts.

“The mosque was in need of repairs. Last year, we asked experts to carry out an assessment and give us an idea of the work that needed to be undertaken at the mosque. The main mosque complex including the two minarets needed attention. It took us roughly six months to work on the two minarets and the courtyard of the mosque complex,” said Mohammad.

The walls of the mosque complex were also plastered and painted again while work on the remaining parts of the mosque complex is expected to be initiated post Eid.

“Our priority was to focus on areas that required immediate attention. We have worked on the minarets and courtyards. The ceiling has been repaired and fresh wiring in the central part of the mosque has been done. Post Eid, we will take a call on carrying out work in other areas,” said Mohammad.

Workers from different parts of the country were roped in to carry out repairs. Saleem Ahmad, a resident of Old Delhi who closely monitored the repair works, said that materials were sourced locally and used to fix areas that had sustained cracks over the years. “We worked in consultation with heritage experts and it took us three months each to focus on the two minarets and other parts of the mosque. Strengthening of the minarets was a significant focus area and we roped in workers from Varanasi for the job,” said Ahmad.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the shahi imam of Fatehpuri Masjid, said that the repairs undertaken were necessary since the foundation of the mosque had weakened over the years. Ahmed said he hoped that the conservation efforts would add to the mosque’s life and prevent further damage. In the past two years, several parts of the mosque had sustained damage in different incidents.

He said that one of the minarets had started leaning in one direction several years ago, leading to safety concerns. “The minarets and their foundation needed strengthening. We are thankful that the board paid attention and carried out the work. It took time and a lot of effort and there is a visible difference. We hope that the efforts yield results,” said Ahmed.

He added that the mosque complex was vast and while some key concerns have been addressed, issues like choked sewage lines outside the mosque leading to an overflow of dirty water inside the mosque during the monsoon still remain a concern. “We hope that issue is addressed by the Delhi Jal Board and authorities concerned so that we can prevent damage,” said Ahmed.

