Work at plant to affect Delhi’s water supply today

A leakage in the Chandrawal water treatment plant of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is expected to hit water supply to localities in New Delhi, and central and western parts of the city, DJB officials said on Thursday.

Repair work underway after the Carrier Link Channel (CLC), which supplies drinking water to Delhi, in Sonepat in Haryana. (PTI)

The leakage will add to the city’s water woes due to a breach in the Munak canal, one of the major channels of Yamuna water supply to the Capital.

In a statement on Thursday, DJB said water will be available on low pressure in central Delhi’s Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Civil Lines, Hindu Rao, Karol Bagh, Paharganj localities; some areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC); and west Delhi neighbourhoods of Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar East, Patel Nagar West, Baljeet Nagar and Inderpuri.

On Wednesday, DJB had warned that supply to several localities in west and north Delhi will be affected due to the breach in the Munak canal in Haryana.

DJB operates nine water treatment plants. The Chandrawal facility supplies nearly 99 million gallons per day (MGD) to the central and west Delhi areas. DJB has said water tankers will be made available on request and the residents may call the agency’s toll-free water emergency number -- 1916.

Meanwhile, the NDMC, which manages water network in New Delhi, also warned the residents of a shortfall in supply.

“Due to shutdown of Chandrawal water works on Friday from 9am to 9pm, following locations in NDMC area will face water scarcity: Sarojni Nagar, Vinay Marg, Laxmi Bai Nagar, Satya Marg adjoining area, Gole Marke, Pt. Pant Marg, Tughlaq Road,” NDMC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, DJB officials on Thursday said that the breach in Munak canal is likely to be repaired by Friday.