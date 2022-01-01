Cheers 2022! Delhi-NCR’s resolutions are aligned with the #NewNormal

The pandemic has changed people’s lifestyles in more ways than one can imagine. And as we enter a new year with a toast to a better, safer life, residents of Delhi-NCR tell us about their resolutions for 2022, and how their promises for this year have been influenced by the health crisis in the world.

For the greater good

Ashita Oberoi, a home chef in Kalkaji, is motivated to do her bit for society. “Last year, I devoted myself to Covid-19 patients and their care. I cooked for them and their families, and did whatever I could to make them comfortable. This year, I plan to connect with NGOs and help feed people. My aim is if I am cooking food for someone, I want to donate 50 extra meal boxes to an NGO that serves food to the underprivileged. I am already part of a group where I get leads for those who need help near my location. I resolve to help as much as I can,” Oberoi shares.

Making mental health a priority

Nancy Awasthi, a homemaker from CR Park, says she has realised the importance of taking it easy and focusing on her mental well-being. “After being at home for a year, I have realised that I don’t have to indulge in the social requirement of going to parties! I love taking care of my family, and being at peace with my decision to be at home is something I resolve to do this year,” she adds.

Safety over socialising

Meanwhile, Shubham Kumar, a software developer from Noida, aims to not take any risks with Covid-19 this year. “Most public places, like malls, are going to be not so accessible in the days to come. And even when they are, I plan to keep away to avoid any chance of infection. I had refused all New Year get-togethers as well. I’ll limit my physical interactions this year to just my close family members, in order to keep them safe. We continue to be a huge support for each other during the pandemic,” says Kumar.

Cooking it up

Dhruv Deshwal, a student from Indirapuram, realised his love for cooking during the second lockdown. “2021 was a revelation for me and I was surprised to discover that I enjoy cooking. Lately, I haven’t been able to cook much as I have been busy with college and stuff. However, I resolve to go back to cooking at least once every three-four days as it is quite therapeutic for me,” Deshwal says.

Local trips FTW!

“International trips plan hi nahin karne,” says Shifali Gupta, a finance associate from GTB Nagar. “I had a baby last year and my life revolves around him now. Due to Omicron and the rising spread of Covid-19, we will look for travel places within the city, like museum walks and picnic spots, once it’s allowed. Just spending time together with family,” she says.

