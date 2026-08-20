Bandhwari landfill faces 710K MT waste backlog by Mar 2027: MCG tells NGT

Around 710,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste is expected to remain unprocessed at Gurugram’s Bandhwari landfill even after the current waste-processing contracts end in March 2027, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday, even as it races to clear the site’s mounting garbage. The civic body processed about 3.98 million MT against the total load, leaving 1.72 million MT at the landfill as of its latest assessment. (HT Archive)

In a status report submitted by way of an affidavit by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, the civic body said it would be able to determine the exact completion date for clearing the landfill only by November or December this year and sought an extension to submit its final roadmap. The matter concerns waste management, toxic leachate runoff and recurring fires along the Aravalli belt.

According to MCG’s audit, the landfill held 3.04 million MT of legacy waste in January 2023. Between January 2023 and August 16 this year, another 2.66 million MT of fresh municipal solid waste was added, taking the total waste load to 5.7 million MT. The MCG has processed 3.98 million MT, leaving 1.72 million MT at the site. In July 2026, MCG processed 0.1 million MT of waste, while the August figure is still being calculated.

The NGT questioned MCG over the slow processing rate and asked it to identify separate sites for fresh and legacy waste processing and submit a detailed timeline.

MCG had awarded contracts on January 30 to two concessionaires to remediate 1.4 million MT of legacy waste by February 15, 2027. The agencies have bio-mined around 358,000 MT so far. With the High-Powered Works Committee approving an additional 20% processing quota, the contracted capacity has increased to 1.68 million MT. However, MCG estimates that around 399,000 MT of existing legacy waste will still remain untreated. This figure, as provided by MCG in its report, is included in the projected 7,10,000 MT of waste expected to remain at the landfill by March 2027.

The NGT also asked MCG to plan gas extraction and vent pipe networks to safely remove flammable methane and prevent fires.

MCG joint commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission) Preetpal Singh, who appeared before the tribunal, told HT, “We will be discussing the steps suggested by NGT.” He said steps would be taken for early processing, but MCG would need time to finalise an alternative site.

Alternative facility

MCG said an alternative fresh-waste processing facility will become operational by February 2027, while continued dumping at Bandhwari will add about 325,000 MT. Along with legacy waste, around 710,000 MT will remain by March 2027, requiring a fresh proposal for administrative sanction. Fresh waste from the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) stopped being dumped at the Bandhwari landfill on June 25, 2026, after directions issued by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar following his inspection of the site on May 28, 2026.

MCG finalised an alternate site after failed bids, with the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies (DULB) sanctioning ₹40.99 crore for three years. Rate approval was forwarded on August 12, with commercial operations targeted for February 25, 2027.

Bids have also been forwarded to DULB for door-to-door collection and transportation across eight zones in two clusters, requiring 100% source segregation within a year. A private transaction advisor is conducting feasibility and waste-characterisation studies for a waste-to-energy plant under the public-private partnership model.

Leachate concern

Bandhwari generates around 200 kilolitres of toxic leachate daily. It is collected in four ponds with a combined capacity of 20,000 kilolitres and transported by tankers to nearby sewage treatment plants.

MCG is clearing a 1-2 acre buffer with trommels to prevent contaminated runoff reaching the natural pond and forest behind the landfill, where high-capacity drains are proposed. A ₹24.88 crore detailed project report submitted to the state government proposes a 150 kilolitres per day dedicated leachate treatment plant, an Reinforced Cement Concrete boundary wall along the forest stretch and internal drainage infrastructure.