Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits Micron, Google during US trip; discusses AI, skilling

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and a state delegation visited Micron and Google on the third day of their ongoing US visit linked to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit-2027, with discussions focusing on semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, youth skilling and data security. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during his meeting with technology and industry representatives in the US.

Patel also held a one-on-one meeting with Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas and met members of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) of Silicon Valley as part of the delegation's engagements.

Micron highlights Gujarat's semiconductor push During the visit to Micron, Chairman Sanjay Mehrotra thanked Patel for the state government's approval of 20 acres of land for the company's Sanand facility within a day. He also appreciated the government's efforts to facilitate the early start of commercial production at the facility.

Patel recalled the inauguration of Micron's semiconductor facility at Sanand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026. He said Sanand and Dholera were emerging as important locations for semiconductor facilities in Gujarat under the Centre's semiconductor development push.

The discussions come as Gujarat seeks to strengthen its position in the semiconductor sector and attract further technology-led investments to the state.

Google explores AI collaboration The delegation also visited Google's facilities, where officials briefed the group on the company's activities. Google vice-president Chandu Thota expressed interest in working with Gujarat across several areas, including youth skilling and artificial intelligence training for teachers and students.

Potential applications of AI in agriculture were also discussed, particularly the use of technology to analyse crop patterns as well as climate and soil data.

Data security was another focus of the meeting. Google officials discussed the possible use of Google Workspace Sovereign AI with Patel and senior state government officials.

Perplexity discusses Gujarat presence Patel's meeting with Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas focused on the possibility of establishing a presence for the company in Gujarat for engineering and research and development activities.

Discussions also covered the possibility of setting up a data centre in Gujarat. Srinivas expressed interest in exploring a hybrid arrangement involving a developer and Perplexity for such an initiative.

TiE explores skilling partnerships At a separate meeting with TiE members, discussions centred on potential collaboration between the organisation and Gujarat in healthcare and skill development.

TiE members expressed interest in working with the state on training healthcare workers and strengthening youth skilling through various AI tools. TiE was established in Silicon Valley in 1992 by entrepreneurs, corporate executives and professionals with roots in the Sindh region.

Chief Secretary M.K. Das, senior state government secretaries and members of the Gujarat delegation accompanied Patel during the meetings.

The engagements form part of Gujarat's wider outreach to technology and business communities in the US ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit-2027.