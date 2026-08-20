BHU secures 6 major research grants under ICMR scheme for high-impact biomedical innovation

In a major boost to indigenous healthcare research and higher education excellence, the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has secured funding approval for six high-impact biomedical research projects under the NIRF specialised grant initiative of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). File photo of Banaras Hindu University. (IIT-BHU official website)

The awarded projects address critical national health priorities, including early detection of gallbladder cancer, next-generation solutions for antimicrobial resistance (AMR), post-kala-azar dermal leishmaniasis diagnostics, pediatric septic shock, and precision oncology for renal cell carcinoma.

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These grants for the projects, totalling around 15 crores, will facilitate extensive cohort studies, precision clinical trials, multi-omics biomarker discovery, and state-of-the-art laboratory analyses across the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), the Institute of Science (IoS), and collaborating engineering departments.

Noting the approval of the grant for these projects as a major milestone, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi stated, "As part of our commitment to excellence in medical sciences and accessible healthcare, BHU is focusing on research while simultaneously strengthening its patient care infrastructure. Our aim is to translate scientific discoveries into better patient care."

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The projects have been approved at a time when the university is witnessing an unprecedented upswing in research activity and faculty enthusiasm. Over the past six months alone, faculty members have submitted over 200 project proposals to various funding agencies, and outcomes for many are currently awaited.

Dean of Research, Institute of Medical Sciences, Prof Manoj Pandey, underlined the University's approach towards facilitating and promoting groundbreaking research that has the potential to enhance BHU's standing and contribute towards societal benefit. "Our ultimate goal is to maximise extramural funding and build a robust, facilitative research ecosystem in the university to elevate our institutional ranking in the long run and contribute meaningfully to nation-building", Prof. Pandey stated.

Prof SN Sankhwar, Director, Institute of Medical Sciences, said, "Securing these six prestigious ICMR grants is a clear testament to the fact that IMS is fully dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical research and patient-centric science. Our clinicians and researchers are successfully bridging the gap between rigorous clinical excellence and advanced laboratory science."

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There has been an overwhelming wave of enthusiasm for medical research and clinical innovation among faculty members across the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), as the institute continues to empower its researchers to tackle critical, cutting-edge healthcare challenges. (ANI)