Chehlum procession: Travelling to New Delhi Railway Station? Avoid these routes

Certain roads and stretches will be regulated and some bus services may be terminated in the national capital in view of the Chehlum procession on Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police said. Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to leave early, keeping sufficient time for possible delays on some routes.

“For reaching New Delhi Railway Station commuters should avoid Connaught Place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg depending on movement of procession,” the advisory said.

People travelling from West and South Delhi should take the route of Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road Dhaula Kuan - Ring Road – Mool Chand Flyover — Mathura Road - W-Point – ITO – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg to reach New Delhi Railway Station.

For those travelling from East and North Delhi should take Rohtak Road -Rani Jhansi Road - Boulevard Road - ISBT - Ring Road – Rajghat Chowk- Jawaharlal Nehru Marg to reach New Delhi Railway Station.

Chehlum procession route

Chehlum, or Arbaeen, marks the 40th day of mourning following the seventh-century killing of the Prophet's grandson Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in Iraq. The Shia community will observe Chehlum on September 7.

The main procession will start from Pahari Bhojila at 8.30am on September 6 and would proceed to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan and later on to Karbala, Jor Bagh (PS Lodhi Colony) via Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station, Outer Circle Connaught Place (wrong carriageway), Sansad Marg, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Kartvya Path/Rafi Marg crossing, Sunehri Masjid, Sunehri Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Round about Gol Methi, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh Road and Karbala, Lodhi Colony for burial.

