Home / Cities / Delhi News / Chhota Rajan recovers from Covid-19, returns to Tihar jail
delhi news

Chhota Rajan recovers from Covid-19, returns to Tihar jail

Chhota Rajan was found Covid-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:43 PM IST
According to a senior police officer, Rajan was brought back to Tihar on Tuesday as he had recovered.( PTI Photo )

Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted at AIIMS here for treatment after he had tested positive for Covid-19, was taken back to Tihar jail on Tuesday following his recovery from illness, officials said.

He was found Covid-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.

According to a senior police officer, Rajan was brought back to Tihar on Tuesday as he had recovered.

On Friday, the jail administration had dismissed reports claiming that Rajan had died.

''News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong,'' Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel had said.

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted at AIIMS here for treatment after he had tested positive for Covid-19, was taken back to Tihar jail on Tuesday following his recovery from illness, officials said.

He was found Covid-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.

According to a senior police officer, Rajan was brought back to Tihar on Tuesday as he had recovered.

On Friday, the jail administration had dismissed reports claiming that Rajan had died.

''News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong,'' Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel had said.

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhota rajan covid-19 in india covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP