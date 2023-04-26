Chirag Delhi flyover opened fully for traffic

The Chirag Delhi flyover was fully opened for traffic around 8.30am on Wednesday in much relief for commuters as the closure of its carriageways in two 25-day windows for repairs triggered snarls on the Outer Ring Road, which is key to the overall mobility in South Delhi. Chirag Delhi flyover on Wednesday. (ANI)

Outer Ring Road is also one of the most important routes to the Delhi airport. Commuters said it would take them up to an hour to cover less than one kilometre from Panchsheel Park Metro Station to the flyover.

The repairs began on March 12 and led to bumper-to-bumper jams stretching to Nehru Place on day one. In the first phase, the Nehru Place-Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi carriageway was shut.

The flyover was closed for commuters travelling in the opposite direction in the second phase.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials and the last of the four repaired lanes opened for traffic after nearly two months of repair work. The flyover needed repairs in expansion joints to provide longevity to the concrete surface.

The lanes on the Nehru Place-IIT carriageway were opened for traffic after 20 days of repair work. “We repaired bearing pillars last year. The flyover will not need any repair work for the next few years now,” said a PWD official.

Police said there was smooth traffic throughout the stretch on Wednesday and no additional deployment was required.

Jasjit Singh, a Panchsheel Enclave resident, called the opening a very good news for them and other residents of South Delhi. “There has been no complaint of traffic from any resident since [Wednesday] morning. We hope there are no new bottlenecks,” said Singh.

On Tuesday, Delhi PWD minister Atishi said that the work was completed at twice the usual speed and ahead of schedule (May 1).

“Due to frequent rain in the past month, the flyover maintenance work was halted several times, causing delays in the timeline. PWD showed its commitment by working round the clock and completing the work ahead of schedule. We are proud that PWD has taken another step forward in the direction of making Delhi traffic jam-free,” said Atishi.